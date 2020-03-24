The current state of emergency has impacted all area residents’ lives, but for small retail shops dependent on regular foot traffic, the impact could be catastrophic.
Much as area residents have rallied around local bars and restaurants with takeout orders, those who can do so need to continue “shopping small” to keep these community staples afloat.
To help our readers help those retailers, Ladue News has compiled a selection of area shops that have products available online, allowing readers to continue supporting the brands they love from the safety of their own homes:
- Arch Apparel: Show support for your favorite city and teams on your next video call with clothing and accessories focused on St. Louis pride. archapparel.com
- Blush Boutique: Start the search for your new favorite spring pieces, including comfy activewear, with womenswear from Blush Boutique. blushboutiquestore.com
- Cha Boutique: Shop a variety of popular brands, including Wildfox and Show Me Your Mumu from this local women’s boutique. May we recommend one of its cozy, cute sweatshirts, ideal for working from home? shop-cha.com
- City Sprouts: You can’t forget the little ones! Order apparel, toys, books and more, perfect for the kiddos in your life, all of which (fingers crossed) will keep them busy and entertained for the duration of the quarantine. citysprouts.com
- Collections by Joya: Not only can you shop Collections by Joya online, but also the brand launched a local effort (which has since grown to other stores) to support local eateries. Send the shop a new receipt from an area restaurant for a $15 gift certificate. collectionsbyjoya.com
- Daily Disco: Brighten your spirits with a cheeky custom design from the embroidery experts at Daily Disco. This three-woman team creates colorful patches, jackets, hats and more. dailydisco.com
- Dimvaloo: From hardcore pieces made for tough at-home workouts to comfortable items to support your new athleisure look, Ladue’s Dimvaloo has you covered with free shipping. dimvaloo.com
- East West: This men’s shop includes more than apparel; shop online for gifts, home décor and toiletries. eastandwest.store
- Flowers & Weeds: Hoping to spend this time at home gardening? Flowers & Weeds is now offering delivery for its garden shop and nursery items. flowersandweeds.com
- Laurie’s Shoes: You know this Platinum List mainstay for its retail locations, but Laurie’s also offers an extensive website ready to help you find your next pair of fabulous footwear. lauriesshoes.com
- Left Bank Books: Has there ever been a better time to catch up on your reading? Find your next favorite book from the Left Bank Books website. Same-day local delivery is now available. left-bank.com
- Leopard: Need to look put together on a video conference call, but want to be comfortable at home? Check out Leopard’s jumpsuits (or its other womenswear) for must-have pieces. FaceTime styling is also available. leopardboutique.com
- Lusso: At home feeling a bit blah? Order an item (or five) to freshen it up from Lusso’s home selection. The store also carries clothing and jewelry. shoplusso.com
- Maven Bath & Candle Co.: Keep your home feeling fresh with candles from Maplewood’s Maven. Other items available online include locally made skin care, hair care and soap. mavenstl.com
- May’s Place: With a newly launched website and frequent Instagram story listings, May’s Place remains the place for area residents to find one-of-a-kind vintage statement pieces while also staying home. maysplacestl.com
- Mod on Trend: Stay on trend with affordable, stylish women’s apparel and accessories. modontrend.com
- The Normal Brand: Stay stylish and comfortable with menswear basics made to last. Check out the Working From Home Collection for items you’ll love to wear right now. thenormalbrand.com
- Paperdolls: Shop online or through a video call. This boutique is now offering FaceTime appointments. paperdollsboutiquestl.com
- Splash: Find apparel, swimwear, accessories, shoes and more from this Colonial Marketplace pillar. splashtribe.com
- Union Studio: Shop artisan goods, including home decor, baby items, bath must-haves and apparel. Each item available is made by local creators. stlunionstudio.com
- YLANG YLANG: Want out of your PJs and into something … sparklier? YLANG YLANG has a large selection of fine jewelry available online. ylangylang.com