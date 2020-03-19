After months of winter drear, spring has finally sprung! Get into that gloriously vernal state of mind with this mix of stripes, florals, wide-legged pants and detailed trims, all of which are fabulously peppering runways this season.
Suit Up
The white blazer is one of the most popular looks right now. Pair this classic with cherry red accents for a spring power suit.
Cinq à Sept jacket, $395, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Alice and Olivia top, $250, Neiman Marcus
Cinq à Sept pants, $395, Neiman Marcus
Kendra Scott earrings, $68, Neiman Marcus
Kendra Scott necklace, $88, Neiman Marcus
Saint Laurent heels, $795, Neiman Marcus
Sassy Scallops
A scalloped edge on the blouse (and the wedges!) creates a sweetly whimsical look for sunny days.
Tanya Taylor top, $245; skirt, $295, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)
BaubleBar necklace, $48, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)
BaubleBar earrings, $36, Nordstrom
Chloé wedges, $650, Saks Fifth Avenue
Sailing Stripes
The ribbed sweater is a big trend for spring. Tucked into a pair of wide-legged jeans and paired with classic espadrilles, this look will have you ready for warm days ahead.
Veronica Beard sweater, $178, MG Women (misterguywomens.com)
Veronica Beard jeans, $350, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Tory Burch espadrilles, $228, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)
Uncommon James earrings, $52, Nordstrom
Soft Animal Print
Animal prints aren’t going away anytime soon. Lighter shades for spring – paired with a lightweight knit – radiate the chic vibes you’ve been craving.
J.McLaughlin sweater, $328, J.McLaughlin (jmclaughlin.com)
J.McLaughlin skirt, $158, J.McLaughlin
Vintage Earrings, Tuckernuck (tnuck.com)
J.McLaughlin heels, $248, J.McLaughlin
Flouncy Florals
Florals are always on trend for spring, and they’re especially flirty on this ruffled dress, with pink earrings that provide a perfect pop of playful color.
Veronica Beard dress, $258, MG Women (misterguywomens.com)
Manolo Blahnik heels, $695, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Hoop La La earrings, $69, Bauble Bash STL (shopbaublebash.com)
THANK YOU
Ladue News wishes to thank:
Model: Grayson with West Model
Management
Hair & Makeup: Brady Nance