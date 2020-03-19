After months of winter drear, spring has finally sprung! Get into that gloriously vernal state of mind with this mix of stripes, florals, wide-legged pants and detailed trims, all of which are fabulously peppering runways this season. 

Suit Up

The white blazer is one of the most popular looks right now. Pair this classic with cherry red accents for a spring power suit.

STL_fashion5_Conroy.jpg

Cinq à Sept jacket, $395, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Alice and Olivia top, $250, Neiman Marcus

Cinq à Sept pants, $395, Neiman Marcus

Kendra Scott earrings, $68, Neiman Marcus

Kendra Scott necklace, $88, Neiman Marcus

Saint Laurent heels, $795, Neiman Marcus

Sassy Scallops

A scalloped edge on the blouse (and the wedges!) creates a sweetly whimsical look for sunny days.

STL_fashion2_Conroy.jpg

Tanya Taylor top, $245; skirt, $295, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)

BaubleBar necklace, $48, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)

BaubleBar earrings, $36, Nordstrom

Chloé wedges, $650, Saks Fifth Avenue

Sailing Stripes

The ribbed sweater is a big trend for spring. Tucked into a pair of wide-legged jeans and paired with classic espadrilles, this look will have you ready for warm days ahead.

STL_fashion1_Conroy.jpg

Veronica Beard sweater, $178, MG Women (misterguywomens.com)

Veronica Beard jeans, $350, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Tory Burch espadrilles, $228, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)

Uncommon James earrings, $52, Nordstrom

Soft Animal Print

Animal prints aren’t going away anytime soon. Lighter shades for spring – paired with a lightweight knit – radiate the chic vibes you’ve been craving.

STL_fashion3_Conroy.jpg

J.McLaughlin sweater, $328, J.McLaughlin (jmclaughlin.com)

J.McLaughlin skirt, $158, J.McLaughlin

Vintage Earrings, Tuckernuck (tnuck.com)

J.McLaughlin heels, $248, J.McLaughlin

Flouncy Florals

Florals are always on trend for spring, and they’re especially flirty on this ruffled dress, with pink earrings that provide a perfect pop of playful color.

STL_fashion4_Conroy.jpg

Veronica Beard dress, $258, MG Women (misterguywomens.com)

Manolo Blahnik heels, $695, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Hoop La La earrings, $69, Bauble Bash STL (shopbaublebash.com)

THANK YOU

Ladue News wishes to thank:

Model: Grayson with West Model

Management

Hair & Makeup: Brady Nance

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!