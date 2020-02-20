With love in the air this month, nothing complements hearts-and-flowers inclinations better than soft, dreamy hair, a makeup palette of subtle pinks, elegant accessories and gorgeous necklines. And just try finding a better setting for a sweet memory than the charming interiors of Webster Groves’ The Clover and The Bee!
Subtle Shine
Dazzle everyone in the room in a shimmery blouse and dangly earrings.
Current Air blouse, $90, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)
Earrings, $346, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Lavender Love
Adding bold statement earrings to a cozy, chunky knit makes this look extra stylish.
Alice and Olivia sweater, $330, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Earrings, $325, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Pretty in Pink
When in doubt, pair a pink dress with pink earrings.
Velvet dress, $228, GiddyUp Jane (giddyupjane.com)
Earrings, $48, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)
Floral Focus
Look forward to spring by adding a floral blouse and some pink jewelry to your wardrobe rotation.
L’Agence blouse, $362, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Eugenia Kim headband, $125, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Acrylic hoops, $20, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)
Crystal necklace, $42, Giddyup Jane (giddyupjane.com)
Cozy in Pastels
Lighten up your palette for the slow transition into spring.
Jacket, $228, Paisley Boutique (shoppaisley.com)
Blouse, $94, Paisley Boutique
Earrings, $16, Paisley Boutique
BP. hat, $22, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)
THANK YOU
Ladue News wishes to thank:
Model: Naomi with West Model Management
Hair & Makeup: Brady Nance
Shot on Location at The Clover and The Bee