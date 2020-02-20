With love in the air this month, nothing complements hearts-and-flowers inclinations better than soft, dreamy hair, a makeup palette of subtle pinks, elegant accessories and gorgeous necklines. And just try finding a better setting for a sweet memory than the charming interiors of Webster Groves’ The Clover and The Bee!

Subtle Shine

Dazzle everyone in the room in a shimmery blouse and dangly earrings.

STL_Fashion-1_Conroy.JPG

Current Air blouse, $90, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)

Earrings, $346, Vie (viestlouis.com)

Lavender Love

Adding bold statement earrings to a cozy, chunky knit makes this look extra stylish.

STL_Fashion-2_Conroy.JPG

Alice and Olivia sweater, $330, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Earrings, $325, Vie (viestlouis.com)

Pretty in Pink

When in doubt, pair a pink dress with pink earrings.

STL_Fashion-4_Conroy.JPG

Velvet dress, $228, GiddyUp Jane (giddyupjane.com)

Earrings, $48, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)

Floral Focus

Look forward to spring by adding a floral blouse and some pink jewelry to your wardrobe rotation.

STL_Fashion-3_Conroy.JPG

L’Agence blouse, $362, Vie (viestlouis.com)

Eugenia Kim headband, $125, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Acrylic hoops, $20, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)

Crystal necklace, $42, Giddyup Jane (giddyupjane.com)

Cozy in Pastels

Lighten up your palette for the slow transition into spring.

STL_Fashion-5_Conroy.JPG

Jacket, $228, Paisley Boutique (shoppaisley.com)

Blouse, $94, Paisley Boutique

Earrings, $16, Paisley Boutique

BP. hat, $22, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)

THANK YOU

Ladue News wishes to thank:

Model: Naomi with West Model Management

Hair & Makeup: Brady Nance

Shot on Location at The Clover and The Bee

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!