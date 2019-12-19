’Tis the season to shine like a star! This holiday’s wardrobe features a constellation of sequins, a supernova of sparkle – and positively galactic glamour.
Soft Shine
Playing with sequins doesn’t have to mean going over the top, as this dress illustrates with its soft femininity.
Parker dress, $598, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Earrings, $325, Vie
Mix and Match
Don’t fear pairing sequins with skinny jeans, a velvet blazer and sky-high heels.
Alice and Olivia blazer, $485, Saks Fifth Avenue
(saksfifthavenue.com)
Parker top, $318, Saks Fifth Avenue
FRAME jeans, $210, Saks Fifth Avenue
Modern Metallic
This sequined shift will number among the most versatile items in your closet.
Dress, $260, Paisley Boutique (shoppaisley.com)
Earrings, $275, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Gorgeous Glam
Nothing says glam quite like this royal sequined dress.
Cinq à Sept dress, $495, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Earring, $75, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Daring Drama
Bring the drama with an oversize bow and a bold red lip.
Rebecca Vallance dress, $640, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Earrings, $100, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Shoes, model’s own
Ladue News wishes to thank...
Model: Haley Kittner with West Model Management
Hair & Makeup: Brady Nance
Shot on Location at The Last Hotel