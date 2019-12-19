’Tis the season to shine like a star! This holiday’s wardrobe features a constellation of sequins, a supernova of sparkle – and positively galactic glamour.

fashion 12_19_01_CMYK.jpg

Soft Shine

Playing with sequins doesn’t have to mean going over the top, as this dress illustrates with its soft femininity.

Parker dress, $598, Vie (viestlouis.com)

Earrings, $325, Vie

fashion 12_19_02_CMYK.jpg

Mix and Match

Don’t fear pairing sequins with skinny jeans, a velvet blazer and sky-high heels.

Alice and Olivia blazer, $485, Saks Fifth Avenue

(saksfifthavenue.com)

Parker top, $318, Saks Fifth Avenue

FRAME jeans, $210, Saks Fifth Avenue

fashion 12_19_04_CMYK.jpg

Modern Metallic

This sequined shift will number among the most versatile items in your closet.

Dress, $260, Paisley Boutique (shoppaisley.com)

Earrings, $275, Vie (viestlouis.com)

fashion 12_19_05_CMYK.jpg

Gorgeous Glam

Nothing says glam quite like this royal sequined dress.

Cinq à Sept dress, $495, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Earring, $75, Vie (viestlouis.com)

fashion 12_19_03_CMYK.jpg

Daring Drama

Bring the drama with an oversize bow and a bold red lip.

Rebecca Vallance dress, $640, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Earrings, $100, Vie (viestlouis.com)

Shoes, model’s own

Ladue News wishes to thank...

Model: Haley Kittner with West Model Management

Hair & Makeup: Brady Nance

Shot on Location at The Last Hotel

