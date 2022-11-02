Ethos MedSpa expands to Chesterfield

For the past decade, anyone wanting to tighten, smooth, plump or rejuvenate their skin have found an array of treatment options at Ethos MedSpa in Clayton. Now, clients can receive the same Aveda brand skin and spa treatments at Ethos’ location in Chesterfield.

The new location in Clock Tower Plaza on Chesterfield Commons East Road opened in late July and offers a variety of skin treatments, laser services, vascular vein removal, lash and brow tinting, waxing and vitamin B12 injections.

“The main thing that differentiates Ethos from other medspas is the culture that we embody,” says Aeron Sheffield, co-founder, medspa director and aesthetic nurse injector. “Ethos is Greek for ‘culture,’ and it is so important and is present in everything that we do.”

Sheffield explains that the name is also an acronym: “E is for excellence in everything that we do. T is for teamwork, and our entire team helps each other out. H is for harmony, which means that out entire team gets along and respects each other. O is for others because we push our team to give back to the community through volunteerism. S is for self, and we value a good work-life balance for our team,” he says. “All of this is to show how important culture is for us, and that provides a great foundation for us to be the best we can be for our clients.”

Ethos’ most popular service is the HydraFacial, a painless facial with no downtime that cleanses, removes debris from pores with a vacuum-powered tool, exfoliates, hydrates and infuses the skin with antioxidants and peptides for clearer, more radiant skin.

The 45-minute treatment may include LED light therapy to reduce signs of aging. “This service is fantastic before an event or as a monthly maintenance treatment,” Sheffield adds.

When asked about the most unique treatment available, Sheffield identifies UltraGlow: “This service is a laser that can be used for all skin types and during any time of the year,” he says. “The signature treatment is great for maintenance, sensitive or reactive skin types, or anyone new to lasers.

“The Platinum UltraGlow service is great for someone who is used to lasers or who needs to remove a good amount of sun damage or age spots,” Sheffield continues. “This treatment, in either category (signature or platinum), requires minimal downtime – just a slightly sun-burned look for around 24 to 48 hours – but the results are amazing. It helps improve texture, tone, fine lines and pigmentation.”

No matter what treatment you opt for, Sheffield says every client experiences Ethos’ “high-end retreat” ambiance designed for relaxation. “We are so excited to get to know everyone and help make everyone feel more confident in their own skin,” he says. “We value each of our patients as if they have been with us from the beginning. Each person deserves to feel confident in their own skin, and Ethos is there for each person and their journey.”

Ethos MedSpa, 116 Chesterfield Commons E. Rd., Chesterfield, 314-875-9499, ethosmedicalspa.com