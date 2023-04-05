Birch Botanical Spa goes beyond relaxation to create connectedness with one’s self and the environment around them. When owner Jayme Hanna opened the spa back in 2010, she set an intention to create a mecca of natural, holistic services. While Birch Botanical isn’t a med spa, Hanna still achieved her goal by combining Eastern techniques with Western science to help guests feel as good on the inside as they look on the outside.

“Everybody wants the latest technology,” Hanna says. “We have that technology and use anti-aging techniques, [but we take] the approach of getting people back to that connection with themselves and with nature.”

Operating out of a one-room spa for almost five years, the esthetician realized her dream when she moved Birch Botanical to a brick-and-mortar location near St. Charles’ historic district.

“Nestled in among the homes … it is a calm space among the community,” she says, adding that the aesthetic aims to bring the outside indoors. Tree-trunk tables and lush plants fill its corners, and a display features organic beauty products available for purchase, including herbal foot soaks, roll-on essential oil blends and facial serums.

“Everything I make is ethically sourced,” Hanna says of the Birch Botanical beauty line. “This year, we are enhancing our botanical skincare line and I am excited to expand that side of the business.”

An outdoor enthusiast, who studies herbalism and volunteered as a master naturalist for the Missouri Department of Conservation, Hanna encourages her clients to learn more about the natural world and how they can feed off the earth’s energy in a balanced way. One of those ways is through a natural environment class that the spa offers seasonally. Hanna guides guests on a foraging mission around the property while teaching about the healing properties of plants and trees.

“We live in a society now that needs to find that balance within,” Hanna says. “Science is looks-driven. Our skin is a mirror image of what’s going on in the body. There is a huge energy exchange through the head that a lot of people [outside of] the industry don’t know about.”

Birch Botanical is the only spa that offers Ayurvedic techniques in St. Charles, Hanna says. She went beyond her training as a licensed esthetician to learn the teachings of traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda. Among the offerings at Birch Botanical, which include anti-wrinkle injections and HydraFacial, are energy alignment treatments. Combining Tibetan massage techniques and marma point massage with the use of Kansa wands, these treatments focus on relieving stress and mental fog.

“The Kansa wand is a traditional beauty tool made of copper and tin,” Hanna says. “It’s a healing tool for the face and body that stimulates blood circulation. Marma points are vital energy points, similar to acupuncture, that work with the physical body and mind and affect the deepest part of our being. When marmas are closed, there’s a disconnect. Our skin shows that through congestion when it is dry, oily or lacks radiance.”

She adds that marma points can be thought of as similar to chakra points, only smaller, saying: “When we are open and healthy, that shows through our skin, which will be nurtured, hydrated, nourished and glowing.”

The team at Birch Botanical includes estheticians who cater to clients’ lash and brow needs, from lash lifts to tinting treatments with henna color, to brow laminations and additional services such as waxing and hair removal. The massage therapists at Birch Botanical also personalize their massages to each client, ensuring that the experience is both luxurious and therapeutic.

A holistic skincare nutritionist offers curated health coaching that enables clients to make smarter food choices. The nutritionist also creates menus for spa parties and events that cater to a variety of dietary restrictions such as gluten intolerance.

Birch Botanical Spa, 427 N. 6th St., St. Charles, 888-895-8740 (call or text), birchbotanicalspa.com