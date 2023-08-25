A new storefront has arrived in the historic Old Orchard business district of Webster Groves. Daffodilly, a children’s boutique, recently opened its first brick-and-mortar at the corner of Lockwood Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard, tucked away just behind Roger’s Produce in a converted home.

“We’re all about easy, convenient, comfortable and practical,” owner Rachel Minton Rosser says. That translates to functional fashion, featuring ultra-soft fabrics like hypoallergenic bamboo and easy-to-wash silicone mealtime must-haves, toys and teethers.

The retailer first rose in popularity through an online audience and by engaging with customers face-to-face at metro area pop-ups. When seeking a site, Rosser wanted a unique, versatile space with room for retail as well as packaging and staging which could enable Daffodilly to cater to its online clientele and produce content for its social media followers.

“Growing online is one of the most essential things for us,” Rosser says. “Having a second level with good lighting and good space was good for us.” And, if ever Rosser needs an impromptu ‘Bring Your Kids to Work Day,’ the upstairs is adaptable to meet her family’s needs.

Location proved another big factor, with the neighborhoods of Kirkwood and Webster Groves on the short list. Daffodilly’s columned façade and contemporary fashions for babies and toddlers fits right in with the lineup of Webster Groves hot spots, such as The Annex Coffee and Foods, Cyrano’s Café, Civil Alchemy and Leopard Boutique. “We love Old Orchard,” Rosser comments. “It feels very up-and-coming, with lots of cool businesses.”

Daffodilly’s best sellers, which come in newborn sizes to a toddler size 5, range from sleepers to rompers in comfort-forward fabrics. Accessories, toys and books, plus graphic onesies such as a toddler’s tee that states “It’s Harry Styles world and we’re just living in it,” prove additional fun finds. And soon, shoppers can order custom embroidered designs on specific items in a simple yet classic font.

In the future, the boutique will offer apparel and other items made by Daffodilly. “We’re starting simple with sweatshirts and matching biker shorts for babies and toddlers,” Rosser says, noting that the business saw success with a similar item Daffodilly made in collaboration with another brand. A limited supply, however, made it clear to Rosser and her team that it would be pertinent to produce their own line.

“It’s about to be our Super Bowl of months,” Rosser adds. “In general, more babies are born in September than in any other month. September through the holidays is going to be super busy. We always remain busy online, too.”

With wearable goodies also available for parents and grandparents, Daffodilly seems set for success as it continues to serve the community with function-forward fashion that meets the modern parent’s needs. Shop online or in person, with local pickup available.

Daffodilly, 8195 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, shopdaffodilly.com

