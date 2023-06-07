Dr. Natalie King took an indirect path to becoming the founder of Florae, a vegan and cruelty-free hair care brand born in St. Louis. She first studied neuroscience and worked as a healthcare provider before crafting products that cater to the optimal health and beauty of diverse hair types.

“I drew on that background to know how to go into research, how to ask pertinent questions about what we’re trying to find, and how to run the process of product development,” King says.

Formulating hair care products that are customizable for each consumer came to be important for the scientist when she experienced mild hair loss at the height of the pandemic. She set out to create a brand that recognizes women where they are in their hair journeys with products that address the beauty or health issue most relevant to them.

“All of the ingredients we have are focused on organic – that’s actually in our name. ‘Florae’ is Latin – I’m Black and Latina; it means plants and plant derivatives,” King says.

As concerns of climate change influence how consumers shop, a beauty brand that prides itself on sustainability must stay informed on what ingredients matter most while learning how to navigate society’s negative image of “greenwashing,” where companies’ claims do not match their actual environmental impact.

“The idea of ‘clean’ is different for many people,” King says. “So it’s important to think about sustainability for your brand, while also balancing the production side of things.”

Florae, whose campaign is “#cleanerthanclean,” develops its hair care products using high-quality plant oils, extracts and molasses, and clay serves as the base for its deep conditioning masks. Florae has a dedicated product development team that includes a cosmetic chemist and a hair scientist who hails from a global beauty brand to ensure company accountability.

“In terms of education around the additional ingredients that we use … we try to help people understand that just because you don’t recognize the listed ingredient does not mean that it is not clean,” King says, warning that purely natural lines might be offsetting function. “Most natural ingredients might not necessarily give you the function you want. You might be offsetting safety because your product will grow mold without the right preservative system.”

She adds that brands seeking to reach large-scale production and distribution must consider what each ingredient looks like at a matching scale and the resulting potential environmental impact. Regarding Florae’s own growth, the hair care brand has expanded recently to Florida through the Procure marketplace and Chicago through The Black Beauty Collective.

Throughout it all, Florae helps women embrace their natural, unique beauty and optimize their health through its mission to use natural ingredients and scientific formulas that target hair issues for women based on their specific hair type and texture.