Time to hit the slopes – and for doing that, this former silver mining camp remains golden! For the proper après-ski look, bright, bold colors, Fair Isle patterns and cozy accessories all should make your circle of admirers wax fast.
Eleven Six sweater, $448, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)
Newland pants, $180, MG Women (misterguywomens.com)
Moncler jacket, $805, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Rag & Bone crewneck top, $265, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)
SOREL boots, $250, SOREL (sorel.com)
Echo gloves, $48, MG Women
MZ Wallace belt bag, $145, Saks Fifth Avenue[BAH2]
DIFF sunglasses, $85, Nordstrom
Fair Isle pompom beanie, $25, Nordstrom
Tile bracelet, $24, Shine Boutique (shineboutiquestlouis.com)