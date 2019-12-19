Time to hit the slopes – and for doing that, this former silver mining camp remains golden! For the proper après-ski look, bright, bold colors, Fair Isle patterns and cozy accessories all should make your circle of admirers wax fast.

Eleven Six sweater, $448, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)

stills 11_22_01.JPG

Newland pants, $180, MG Women (misterguywomens.com)

stills 11_22_03.JPG

Moncler jacket, $805, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

stills 11_22_04.JPG

Rag & Bone crewneck top, $265, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)

stills 11_22_05.JPG

SOREL boots, $250, SOREL (sorel.com)

stills 11_22_18.JPG

Echo gloves, $48, MG Women

stills 11_22_27.JPG

MZ Wallace belt bag, $145, Saks Fifth Avenue 

stills 11_22_29.JPG

DIFF sunglasses, $85, Nordstrom

stills 11_22_30.JPG

Fair Isle pompom beanie, $25, Nordstrom

stills 11_22_31.JPG

Tile bracelet, $24, Shine Boutique (shineboutiquestlouis.com)

stills 11_22_34.JPG

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!