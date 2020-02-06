The month of love has arrived – and with it, a plethora of pink- and red-infused items at boutiques and department stores areawide. So this February, show the love with your wardrobe via these precious picks.

Furla bag, $348, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)
BaubleBar headband, $98, Nordstrom (shop.nordstrom.com)
Tassel earrings, $147, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Splendid sweater, $168, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Cami camisole, $156, Vie
All In Favor sweater, $62.50, Paperdolls (paperdollsboutiquestl.com)
Cinq à Sept blouse, $395, Saks Fifth Avenue
Idem Ditto dress, $56.50, Paperdolls
Derek Lam blazer, $450, Saks Fifth Avenue
A.L.C. skirt, $595, Saks Fifth Avenue

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!