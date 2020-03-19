A long, floral dress no longer flourishes solely at, say, a formal garden party. Instead, pair one with wedges and sunnies for a vivacious vernal getaway or with sneakers and a chic bag for lunch in your favorite urban eatery.
City
Beach
A long, floral dress no longer flourishes solely at, say, a formal garden party. Instead, pair one with wedges and sunnies for a vivacious vernal getaway or with sneakers and a chic bag for lunch in your favorite urban eatery.
City
Beach
Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.