A long, floral dress no longer flourishes solely at, say, a formal garden party. Instead, pair one with wedges and sunnies for a vivacious vernal getaway or with sneakers and a chic bag for lunch in your favorite urban eatery.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby dress, $795, Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com

 

City

Marc Jacobs bag, $346.50, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)
Chloé sneakers, $495, Saks Fifth Avenue
Earrings, $75, Vie (viestlouis.com)

 

 

Beach

Sunglasses, $360, Neiman Marcus
Jimmy Choo wedges, $550, Neiman Marcus
J.McLaughlin bag, $228, J.McLaughlin (jmclaughlin.com)

 

 

 

Katie is a mom of 3 who loves cooking as much as fashion and secretly wishes she had and Sarah Conroy's job - food photography is what I wish I had a talent (outside of Instagram) for!