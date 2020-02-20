New York City Skyline

As a colorful getaway for hipsters and trendsetters alike, Brooklyn – the Big Apple’s most populous borough – all but demands that you pack your coolest togs for a trip there.

Hat, $14, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)
Marc Jacobs bag, $495, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)
Necklace, $1,200, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Gianvito Rossi booties, $1,245, Saks Fifth Avenue
Windemere pointelle pullover sweater, $98, Madewell (madewell.com)
Bella Dahl shirt, $119, Ivy Hill Boutique (ivyhillboutique.com)
Current Air blouse, $74.50, Paperdolls Boutique (paperdollsboutiquestl.com)
Sam Edelman jeans, $98, Paperdolls Boutique
Zimmermann blouse, $530, Saks Fifth Avenue
Rag & Bone blazer, $795, Saks Fifth Avenue
She + Sky dress, $54, Paperdolls Boutique

