0-2.jpg

On any given winter evening – and on Valentine’s Day weekend especially – it’s hard to beat the romance of cozying up in a candlelit, intimate restaurant on a cold metro area night.

And when it comes to getting gussied up for a night out, area residents have no excuse but to shop local with consciously created, good-for-you products from St. Louis’ Blissoma that make a glamorous statement.

Blissoma carries cruelty-free, vegetarian/vegan, organic products made by independent companies – most of them women-owned. Owner Julie Longyear and her staff helped Ladue News pick a few products that should create a showstopping look the next time you want to get glammed up:

Blissoma Glow Good Earth Exfoliant Powder ($40) preps your skin and boosts energy, and Blissoma Lift Intelligent Energy Crème ($44) gives your skin a nutrient-rich base before makeup application.

0.jpg

Because Sappho was created by a makeup artist with 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, you can trust the brand’s medium-weight liquid foundation, Sappho New Paradigm Essential Foundation ($54), to enhance your natural beauty.

0-3.jpg

RMS Lip2Cheek colors – highly pigmented cream blushes – add a touch of gorgeous flush. Although Blissoma has both bold and understated options in its line, Longyear says RMS Lip2Cheek ($36) in Modest makes a good universal choice.

Lip2Cheek_Modest_2(1).tif

For a sophisticated highlighter that will still add dimension and glow when you’re sitting at a table with flickering candlelight, go with Sappho Chiaroscuro Shimmer ($32) with its satin finish.

Magic Luminizer.jpg

Not an eyeshadow savant? That’s totally OK, with Alima Pure Eyeshadow Pearluster Loose Mineral ($13.99)in Cappuccino or Champagne. Using a loose shadow brush, you can sweep a little over the whole lid, no complicated technique required, to add a bit of shimmer.

Champagne-Pearluster-Eyeshadow-Both-Alima-Pure.jpg

A friendly reminder: Mascara doesn’t have to be black. Longyear and her staff recommend, especially for people with fair complexions, a brown tint instead for a better blend with coloration and for a natural look that still packs a punch, like Hynt Beauty Nocturne Mascara ($24) in brown.

Hynt-BrownMascaraSwatch.jpg

Creamy and hydrating with a classic, no-shimmer finish, Hynt Beauty Aria Pure Lipstick ($29) in Peonies Please makes a romantic but still dramatic shade to pay your lips proper attention – because if you can’t go bold on date night, when can you?

0-1.jpg

Keep that bold color in line with RMS Beauty Lip Liner ($20) in Dressed-Up Red, a moisturizing option that ensures your color won’t bleed and feather as the night goes on.

Lip Liner_Dressed-Up Red.jpg

The finishing touch! We all know scent is tied with memory, so make your night unforgettable with See Spirit Essence by Intelligent Nutrients ($52.50), an essential oil-based, allergy-free perfume roll-on that features sweet floral notes of ylang-ylang, Jasmine Neroli and rose. 

IntelligentNutrients-SeeSpiritEssence.png

Blissoma, 2730 Lasalle St., St. Louis, 314-771-5006, blissoma.com