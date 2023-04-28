St. Louis area business owners from LUCKCBD and RxCOMMEND explain the benefits of using beauty products with cannabidiol as a star ingredient, and what it really does to your skin and hair.

Why use CBD?

Having suffered for years from dual autoimmune diseases, Jenny Dembiec of RxCOMMEND sought additional pain relief outside of her medically provided care. CBD gave her much-needed relief, but she wanted to feel confident in the products she used, which propelled her to form a brand in 2019 that could be a trusted resource for consumers.

“There are multiple reasons why companies incorporate CBD into their skincare,” Dembiec says. “CBD oil can help to regulate hormones. It’s a very powerful antioxidant that can reduce inflammation and hydrate dry skin.”

Annie Seal of LUCKCBD had also done her research. In 2018, she read studies about the benefits of CBD for skin but found very few instances of testing the additive in hair products. She partnered with Robert Ramsay of Robert Ramsay Salon to bring something new to the market in 2021.

“There aren’t a lot of studies out on CBD in skin care, but the studies that are out show it can regrow hair, soften hair and give it more volume and lift,” Seal says. “I’ve been overjoyed at the benefits. CBD is magic.”

How safe is CBD to use topically?

According to Seal, CBD is extracted from different parts of the hemp plant that contain significant amounts of CBD, a process that differs from hemp seed oil, which is only extracted from hemp plant seeds and contains less CBD. Both results are perfectly legal, she says, as long as there are no high levels of THC.

“There are decades of research on the safety of CBD,” Seal says. “There has been no toxicity ever. CBD doesn’t come from the same plant as marijuana; it comes from industrial hemp, which is like a cousin to the marijuana plant and produces less THC.”

What should you look for when shopping CBD beauty products?

Dembiec advises picking brands that ensure products are third-party tested. “We test in-house, which is great,” she says. “Then we send it to another lab before we make the final product. After that, the product is shipped off to a third-party tester for lab analysis.” Brands that follow a similar standard should be able to provide a certificate of authenticity.

RxCOMMEND offers CBD-infused beauty products, topical treatments, tinctures, gummies and much more. Its products can be found online, as well as at the Procure marketplace in City Foundry STL or at the Missouri Athletic Club.

LUCKCBD focuses on providing premium organic products for hair and skin while setting the bar for the currently unregulated industry. Its products can be shopped online or at Lusso Home, PALM Health or Procure.