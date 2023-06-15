Step inside CAKEWISH and be transported to a light and airy, Parisian-inspired boutique that’s boasting tween and teen textiles, accessories and more – what some would call a sweet addition to the St. Louis shopping scene.
“We are mothers and many on our team are retail veterans,” says Anna Keenan, vice president of marketing, philanthropy and customer experience for CAKEWISH, which was named using an acronym of the names of the founders’ children. “These two things – motherhood and retail knowledge – allowed us to bring something new to St. Louis for our own daughters to shop!”
More specifically, CAKEWISH customers can expect offerings of occasionwear, gifts and “all the girlie ‘go-to’ products” for tweens and teens.
“We carry several popular national brands not previously found in St. Louis such as LoveShackFancy, [BELL by] Alicia Bell, Poupette [St Barth], KatieJnyc, Stoney Clover Lane and so many more,” Keenan says. “We are also delighted to carry local St. Louis brand Retta Jane.”
A brand that, for those unfamiliar, is created by Retta Tussey and provides luxury goods for modern girls that is inspired by generations of classic silhouettes and charming details. However, the brands aren’t the only standout for this shop.
“What makes CAKEWISH stand out from other shops in St. Louis is our curated assortment, our magical aesthetic, our amazing team and a concept store that loves to think outside the box and make shopping special and a piece of cake,” Keenan says.
The store itself, which opened at 9218 Clayton Road in April, is a pleasing palette of pretty pastels from the inside out.
“The decor was inspired by the French pastry shop Ladurée in Paris,” Kennan says. “Local interior designer Amie Corley transformed this inspiration into an apparel dream come true. Local branding phenom Cheree Berry [of Cheree Berry Paper & Design] made our logo, bags and graphics. We had the dream teams!”
So far, the dream teams have made CAKEWISH a smashing success.
“It’s no surprise the St. Louis community has been so supportive in welcoming CAKEWISH,” Keenan says. “We have the best customers, and we are having fun getting to know more each day.”
CAKEWISH is also hopeful to host events in their stunning new space.
“So, if you're looking for a place to host your next mother-daughter get-together, birthday party or fundraising event, host it at CAKEWISH,” Keenan says, “We still are learning, so bring us your wish lists. It's just the beginning! Get ready for more to come!”
CAKEWISH, 9218 Clayton Road, Ladue, shopcakewish.com