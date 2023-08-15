Butter Love first arrived in St. Louis in 2014, selling whipped body butters created in owner La’Crassia Wilderness’ bedroom. Now, in June 2023, the beloved business operates out of a charming storefront found along Cherokee Street.

“I built Butter Love on that street,” Wilderness says. “That community is such an important part of the growth of my company. It felt like home.”

The process of finding a new space took about three years, during which Butter Love operated out of TechArtista’s coworking community. Wilderness, who calls many of the neighborhood’s business owners friends, got a lead from the owner of Social Goods Marketplace for the brand’s first brick-and-mortar shop.

When the ideal spot on Cherokee Street finally became available, Butter Love took the opportunity and opened sales at the front of the store while production continued in the back. Although Butter Love’s bestsellers remain its organic body butters and lip balms, new lightweight body oils soared in popularity after hitting the shop’s shelves at the end of July.

“In the summertime, you might not need something as thick as a body butter,” Wilderness says about the launch of the new body oil line. The Burst body oil features vanilla with citrus notes of orange and tangerine; Fresh offers peppermint and eucalyptus with lime, which Wilderness calls a “chef’s kiss” combination; and Reset blends calming and comforting scents of lavender and vanilla.

So far, the community’s reception to her new storefront has exceeded expectations. “I didn’t know how important it was to have representation – a Black woman running a business and opening a brick-and-mortar,” Wilderness says. “I didn’t realize the responsibility that comes with that and how important it is for people to see. The love that we have been receiving is top-tier.”

That affection is mutual, which customers can feel the moment they step inside Butter Love. “So much love and energy went into [this space],” she says. “There’s a lot of love here, and when you walk out, [we hope] you feel loved as well.”

Even while recognizing the vitality of her role within the community, Wilderness often has to remind herself to prioritize her mental health. The biggest lesson that Wilderness has learned as a business owner, she says, is to recognize when she needs to rest. However, she has a piece of advice to offer burgeoning entrepreneurs: “Keep going … even if you haven’t succeeded yet, this is giving you a purpose – and your purpose should always be bigger than you.”

Shop Butter Love in person at 2608 Cherokee Street, at area pop-ups or online.

