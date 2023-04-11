This spring, pair bold yellows, bright jade greens and earthy tones for a bohemian vibe that will last all the way through the warmer months.
ISEA Olivia sunglasses, $28, Blush Boutique (blushstl.com)
En Saison dress, $146, Blush Boutique
Juliette blouse, $198, Rungolee Boutique (rungolee.com)
Wild Fern cardigan, $68, Blush Boutique
Hat, $138, Blush Boutique
Dolce & Gabbana flat slide sandals, $545, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Khaite bucket bag, $1,250, Neiman Marcus
Compania Fanstatica dress, $88, Ivy Hill (instagram.com/ivyhillboutique)
THML top, $68, Ivy Hill
Mother Mixtape high-rise jeans, $350, Laurie Solet (lauriesolet.com)
LA DoubleJ dress, $650, Tuckernuck (tnuck.com)
B-Low The Belt Willa belt, $185, (viestlouis.com)
Ulla Johnson blouse, $320, Vie
Rae earrings, $58, Tuckernuck
Schutz sandals, $148, Tuckernuck
Deepa Gurnani earrings, $80, Tuckernuck
Summersalt one-piece, $95, Summersalt (summersault.com)