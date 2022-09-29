Best friends and business owners design custom-made, meaningful jewelry for your everyday wardrobe

Jordan Sasiela and Jacqueline Morris, best friends and traveling therapists, bet on themselves when they decided to pursue their passion and launch their own small business, Terra + Talia.

Worth every sentimental step, this journey brought them together as they handcrafted adornments and aimed to imbue meaning into a wearer’s everyday life. When a mother of three receives compliments on her gold bar necklace stamped with a family of bears, she can share the story of each little cub. Birthstone rings remind the person sporting one to celebrate herself a little each day. And the Blossom disc chain bracelet celebrates the beauty of nature and the beauty of the person whose wrist it enwraps.

Available in their online shop are charming and delicate designs to wear on your neck, ears and fingers, with the option to customize fonts, initials, words, and graphics. Stay tuned to the shop’s social feed at instagram.com/terraandtalia for new releases and upcoming events, at which you can meet the makers behind the baubles.

Here, Sasiela and Morris share what motivates their minimalist designs and the joys of building a business with your best pal.

Tell readers about the meaning behind your business name.

Terra means 'earth' and Talia means 'by the water.' We came up with the name because we were traveling therapists when we decided to open our business. Nature tends to be the inspiration for our jewelry.

What are the challenges and benefits of building a business with your best friend?

We’ve always loved working together, and now we get to collaborate on meaningful jewelry. We enjoy bouncing ideas off of each other and making work fun. The biggest challenge we have is turning 'work' off and taking a break.

How would you describe the aesthetic of your jewelry line?

Our jewelry is dainty and handcrafted so that our customers can wear it every day to represent something meaningful.

What do you envision for the future of Terra + Talia?

We would like to expand into more shops so that our customers can shop in person for our jewelry. We will also be expanding [the collection of jewelry currently] available in our online shop.

Where can readers shop Terra + Talia?

Readers can shop online at terraandtalia.com, in person at the Procure shop in St. Louis’ City Foundry, or they can find us at local markets like the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market and Lake Saint Louis Farmers [& Artists] Market.