Step inside Beautify Agency’s new location and be transported to a sleek and sophisticated spa that specializes in exceptional skincare services. “Beautify Agency originally began its first location in Calabasas, California – our nurse injector is from St. Louis, and when she would come home she had friends request for her to do their injections,” says Rachel Kaiser, Beautify Agency’s social media manager. “It slowly grew until the demand for services here was large enough to start a location.”
Beautify Agency soon outgrew its original location in Sola Salon lofts in Clayton, leading the spa to open a new location at 522 S. Hanley Road. “The new location is custom-designed by Sara Tran, the owner of Sara Studio. She’s good friends with our lead nurse injector Hip Mahesek,” Kaiser says. “Sara really did an amazing job of bringing the space to life. She kept the accessories to a minimum and allowed the colors, textiles and furniture to do the talking. We also want to make sure the aesthetic experience is as fun and carefree as a spa day, so we added playful touches like the selfie mirror with backlighting.”
Beautify Agency offers everything from injectables – think Botox, filler and collagen stimulators – to laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation, radio frequency microneedling and Diamond Glow Facials.
“Beautify Agency is the only medspa in the area with a Dermalux Tri-wave MD, the next revolution of light therapy treatment,” Kaiser says. “It's a game-changing device that can cure cystic acne, speed along the process of healing and fading for scars and eliminate any signs of redness from rosacea or pigmentation.” And while Beautify Agency is certainly known for its stellar services, it’s also known for its long-term skincare strategies.
“I can’t tell you the number of times someone walks in for one service, and after a 20-minute conversation about their goals and their previous treatments, they end up scheduling the first treatment of a long-term strategy to address all their concerns,” Kaiser says. “I can tell you personally, after going here for a few years of RFMN, diamond glows and Botox, my skin has never looked better. Skincare really is a long-game, and we help clients understand that and guide them toward the best skin they have ever had.”
This approach is what Kaiser believes makes Beautify Agency stand out from other medspas within St. Louis.
“Our nurse injectors are true pioneers in their field, and they take a well-rounded and totally honest approach to every single appointment,” Kaiser says. “Even if you come in for one service, you will leave with more knowledge than you ever thought you would about every other service that will help you achieve the skin of your dreams. We truly care about every client, we encourage total honesty and emotions, and we tailor every experience to the exact goals each client has in mind.”
Beautify Agency, 522 S. Hanley Road, Suite B, St. Louis, 314-222-0101, beautifyagency.com