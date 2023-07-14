Hi, Barbie! Summer 2023 is definitely going to be one for the dolls. Use LN’s guide to St. Louis-based businesses and Missouri makers to find out if life in plastic really is fantastic.

BIG BARBIE MOMENT

Daily Disco

Achieve icon status in chain-stitch embroidered threads from Daily Disco, located in The Hill neighborhood. Choose from a rainbow assortment of colors and customize a jacket or accessory to wear to the “Barbie” premiere in St. Louis, whether you opt to add your own name or something else that screams the signature Mattel doll, like the Barbieland arch (yes, the fantasy world has its very own arch) which appears in director Greta Gerwig’s magical movie set.

Accessorize your new threads with colorful nails from Ivy & Ash and acrylic earrings or a confetti bag from Less Bitter More Glitter.

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Yes Honey

According to the St. Louis-based dance studio’s owner, Jenny Hill, “This film has Yes Honey written all over it!” Expect nothing less than bright pink energy to emanate from the studio July 14 to 23 with themed classes and a special month-long giveaway.

When you swing by this July, snap your selfie and share it on social for a special surprise. “Any of our ‘Honeys’ who post an in-studio selfie with a caption expressing their own version of self-love will receive a four-pack of pink branded booty bands with a pink carrying case!” Hill says. “Photos or videos must be posted in the main social media feed and shared to Instagram stories.”

No matter your experience or ability level, dancers are invited to participate in a wide range of classes, from the easy, follow-the-leader style of a Yes Move class to the barre and mat pilates-inspired Yes Strength class. And on movie release day, Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” will blast from the studio’s speakers as instructor Haley teaches original choreography to the giddy pop-dance hit.

Barbie themed classes at Yes Honey Saturday, July 15, at 9:30 a.m. YES MOVE, a Nicki Minaj inspired Barbie playlist with instructor Ashley Wednesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. YES MOVE, a Barbie themed playlist with instructor Anneka Thursday, July 20, at 7 a.m. YES MOVE, a P!NK inspired Barbie playlist with instructor Mary Friday, July 21, at 11:15 a.m. YES MOVE, a Barbie themed playlist with instructor Anneka Friday, July 21, at 5:30 p.m. YES CHOREO, choreography to Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” with instructor Haley

Roller rinks

As Ken would say, “literally, go nowhere without” your own spectacular set of skates from Missouri maker Bees Knees. Pop in colors like lemon yellow, cherry red and sunset pink or disco vibe metallics from the skate shop’s lineup. Then, hit a metro area rink such as Skate King in St. Louis, Rollercade in Sappington, Rock Roll-O-Rena in Arnold or Great Skate in St. Peter’s.

SHOWTIME!

Maybe you don’t have your very own Palm Springs inspired Barbie Dream House but, on July 21, you’re invited to step inside the famous fashion doll’s surreal digs. Catch one of the most highly anticipated movies for this year at the new B&B Theatres Creve Coeur West Olive 10, where you can dine at its fast-casual restaurant and drink at the full bar. On-site activities, including an arcade and bowling alley, mean you can keep the party going long after the credits roll.