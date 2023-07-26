Cindy Larimore is no stranger to artistic experimentation – but her recent collaboration with the Michael Grey Sandal Factory was a step in an entirely new direction. Larimore, the local St. Louis artist behind “Art by C. Lari,” was selected in May to join Michael Grey’s Collaborative Artist’s Capsule, a project that displays artist’s work on custom-made Birkenstock sandals that are manufactured by the factory.
“The goal behind my artwork has always been to help make your special place into your happy place,” Larimore says. “Now, with these colorful, happy Birkenstocks, I get to add a little happiness to you wherever you go. As soon as you slip on these custom Birks, you can’t help but feel joy that brightens your day with every step you take.”
Founded in 2019, Art by C. Lari makes original abstract artwork on plexiglass and glass using a technique called “reverse painting” – a process in which an artist applies layers of paint to the back of a transparent surface, completing the details first and then layering the background, to produce a finished painting that can be viewed through the untouched front side. One of Larimore’s original reverse paintings, aptly titled “My Happy Place,” is the first painting available for print on the Birkenstocks.
People are also reading…
The second, “Professional Dreamer,” is an equally vibrant painting with deep, ethereal shades of color. Both paintings, selected in collaboration with Grey to be printed on the shoes, accurately convey the bright, hopeful nature of Larimore’s artistic style and her mission to bring joy to the lives of all who purchase her work.
Another heartwarming aspect of her paintings is that Larimore includes a heart shape in every piece she makes – some hidden in the background, others front-and-center – to honor her late father who passed away from a heart condition.
The authentic Birkenstock sandals are made to order and hand-crafted at the Michael Grey Shoe factory. Each pair is also completely one-of-a-kind, meaning you’ll never look down and see someone else wearing shoes with an identical design.
“Michael took my paintings and printed them on these big sheets of leather. Every time someone orders a pair, he cuts pieces from the leather, stitches them together and makes your own unique pair of Birkenstocks,” Larimore explains. “If you and I ordered the same design, they wouldn’t look the same because they’re cut from different parts of the painting. It’s been so fun to see photos from orders that have already been delivered and how unique every pair is.”
The limited edition, custom Birkenstock sandals cost $250 plus shipping and come in European shoe sizes 35 to 46. Larimore offers appointments for those interested in seeing the Birkenstocks (both “My Happy Place” and “Professional Dreamer” designs) in person. Larimore’s art is also displayed at Artisans in the Loop and will be available for viewing and purchase at Queeny Park Art Fair from Sept. 1 to 3, Schlafly Art Outside from Sept. 8 to 10, St. Louis Hills Art in the Park on Sept. 25 and the Shaw Art Fair from Oct. 7 to 8.
Art by C. Lari, artbyclari.com
Michael Grey Sandal Factory, mgsandalfactory.com/collections/cindy-larimore