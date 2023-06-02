Get outside this season with less stress about the damage the sun is doing to your hair and skin. These St. Louis area shops offer tools for exfoliation, protection and hydration – from sunscreen to lightweight face and hair oils.

Sunscreen

Gurley Glow, created by local plastic surgeon Dr. Judith Gurley, offers a broad range of vegan and medical-grade sunscreens designed to meet your specific needs. The UV Protect broad-spectrum sunscreen has an SPF 40 and proves an excellent addition to your daily routine (and doesn’t contain chemicals harmful to coral reefs, too). The Block tinted sunscreen doubles up as a primer and provides soothing ingredients that can even be used post-procedure. SHEER liquid broad spectrum sunscreen protects with SPF 50-plus and a water-resistant formula, making it a great companion for water parks, luxuriating at the pool or getting out on the water, whether at the lake, river or a St. Louis area park.

Hair care

If you’re sporting a beard this summer, Roughneck Grooming & Beard will see to your needs, ensuring your scruff is kept clean and pristine. The Maplewood shop offers a lightweight beard oil based on its classic formula to keep your bristles moisturized but not feeling weighed down in high humidity. And if scent’s your thing, the HONEYSHOT beard oil amplifies the scents of the season with sweet honeysuckle.

Dry shampoo might already be your secret weapon for days between hair washes, but it proves even more effective in warmer seasons. Whether you’re popping on a bike helmet or wide-brimmed hat, this beauty tool absorbs oil and keeps hair looking fresh and style-ready. And Saving Grace Hair, based out of Glen Carbon, Illinois, has amplified this essential with color-infused dry shampoos to keep your roots saturated all summer long.

Skin protection and repair

Aloe Vera has long been hailed for its healing properties to sun-damaged skin. The St. Louis-based skincare brand Sage is harnessing this reparative ingredient in a two-step treatment of exfoliant and facial shampoo. Made for dry, combo and oily skin types, the exfoliant works as a gentle cleanser to be used at the start and end of your day, and the facial shampoo removes makeup and sunscreen using a no-tear formula.

Your lips are just as likely to feel the effects of strong rays, so tend to your puckers with the Organic Lip Exfoliant by BOCA Studio. Fairtrade ingredients will have you feeling good as well as looking good, giving you even more reason to smile.

As you spend more time outside, be ever mindful of keeping hydrated – and that includes your skin. The Replenished Daily Spritz created by local esthetician Christen Michel features calming ingredients of aloe juice, eucalyptus and witch hazel to soothe irritation and refresh skin.