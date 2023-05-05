For stress-free graduation gifting this spring, shop these eclectic stores with unique presents to fit every personality.
Golden Gems
Fuel your goal-oriented graduate’s next chapter with Golden Gems’ line of edgy, empowering gifts.
The cheeky home goods brand conceived by co-owners and sisters Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon offers products with fun, fearless vibes, from its inspiring journal collection emblazoned with sentiments such as “Big Dreams” to statement-making banners like “You’ve Got What it Takes” – ideal for a dorm room wall.
Through its zodiac collection, gift handy key tags to journals labeled by sign, including “Ambitious Little Capricorn” and “Fearless Little Aries.”
And with a clothing collection fit to wear all over campus, find hoodies to sweatpants with supportive sayings, from “Keep on Going” to “Take it Easy.”
Golden Gems, multiple locations, shopgoldengems.com
Civil Alchemy
Peruse this next-generation general store’s timeless wares for useful, unique graduate gifts.
Among the thoughtfully curated collection from prolific lifestyle retailers John and Kelley Barr, the owners offer “functional, enjoyable” home décor, jewelry and leather goods.
Chic, quality jewelry includes delicate beaded bracelets, deco stud earrings and solid brass cuffs, while personal and office accessories range from cashmere socks, lambswool scarves and leather totes and belts to hardbound journals.
Civil Alchemy, 8154 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-801-7577, civilalchemy.com
Daily Disco
Outfit the graduate in your life with a personalized present from Daily Disco.
From the in-“jean”-ious mind of Abbey Eilermann comes a denim-filled, colorful line of jackets, hats and bags to choose from – all customizable with the recipient’s name or embroidered with their preferred passion.
Local orders are available for curbside pickup from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the shop-turned-office. Allow two weeks for personalized items.
Daily Disco, 2103 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, 314-802-7575, dailydisco.com
May’s Place
For a grad gift that’s “a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll,” stop by May’s Place, a treasure trove of special, sustainable apparel and accessories.
Shop a collection of mainly 1960s to 1970s “slightly western-influenced … [to] pretty edgy” goods in store, according to owner Katie May.
Find comfy socks and handmade scarves to a de-stressing skincare line, including lip butter and soothing soaks.
May’s Place, 3725 Foundry Way, Suite 135, St. Louis, 314-659-8745, maysplacestl.com
The Spotted Pig
Let your graduate’s individuality shine through one-of-a-kind keepsakes from this unique boutique, The Spotted Pig.
Owner and lead fashionista Kristin Mayer’s hand-picked, eclectic collection of home goods and accessories includes quirky chrome piggy banks and cheeky glassware to boho-chic jewelry and indulgent body care products.
The Spotted Pig, 13360 Clayton Road, Suite 102, Town and Country, thespottedpigstl.com
Urban Matter
Give your graduate a thoughtful present that stands out from the crowd from the beloved local home goods and gift shop, Urban Matter.
Creative co-owners Mary Hennesy and Amy Schafer carefully curate the store to maintain a rotating selection of offerings from local to regional makers.
Gifts range from apparel and accessories to home décor and artwork to handmade jewelry and pottery.
Urban Matter, 3179 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-769-9349, urbanmatterstl.com