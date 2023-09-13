It’s time to paint the town red. St. Louis-based stylist Annie Heyward shares this fall’s fashion forecast, from the fiery hue taking center stage to the outfits of summer getting a facelift for autumn.

What’s on-trend for fall fashion?

“One thing I love seeing is the return of the peplum, and the design this season isn’t limited to just tops. Designers are playing with it on other pieces, such as pencil skirts. It’s a modern take on a Victorian theme, and the look is universally flattering.

"Coordinating sets continue to be big, with head-to-toe leather sets this fall. And the 'Barbiecore' look, from Chanel- to St. John-inspired suits, is back! For this ’80s business-chic silhouette from brands like Balmain to Armani, the ‘boss babe’ trend reigns supreme with oversized lapels for a feminine-meets-masculine look.

"Sweater dresses, a fall mainstay, are back on the autumn runway from designers such as Max Mara, with intricate, cable-knit details and ribbed knits. It’s really elevated knitwear with nuanced designs for a refresh of the fall staple.”

What are the colors of the season?

"This fall, the ‘it’ color is red. It’s really making its way on the runways with designers such as Ferragamo. We’re seeing fire engine red – this powerful, eye-catching hue being worn in accent pieces to head-to-toe looks to really make an impact as you walk into a room. Partnering with this shade this season is olive oil green – a cousin of chartreuse – along with mossy green, and lime hues carrying over from summer."

What footwear is big for fall?

"The ballet shoe has a major upgrade for fall that is moving away from rounded styles to the flat, pointed-toe, elongated look of the ’90s and early 2000s.

"Also for fall, designers like Dior are offering pragmatic, sculptural styles in the wedged boot and bootie. And keep your eyes out for the platform.

"The thigh-high boot also is back from the ’90s, with the silhouette getting a facelift. They are less skin-tight, with more classic, effortless suede and statement details from brands like Stella McCartney and Burberry. It’s an effortlessly chic, slouchy look that is more deconstructed.

"We’re also seeing the return of Mary Janes – the very feminine, retro style with one or two straps."

What about autumnal accessories?

"Eyeglasses with no prescription, from brands like Louis Vuitton, are being used as an accessory. Square and rectangular shapes are big. It’s going along with that balance of feminine and masculine details.

"We’re also seeing a lot of handle bags. These have intricate, sculpted cuffs or bracelets for the handle, so as the bag fits on your wrist, it appears to give you the look of a bracelet or cuff. It can add a dose of whimsy and help elevate your day-to-night look."

Share the latest outerwear trends.

"Capes, capelets and oversized, blanket-like scarves are back with a new luxe look – tartan-plaid – from designers such as Saint Laurent. It’s a complementary third piece to polish any outfit."

