20 back-to-school fashion finds for kids in the St. Louis area

It’s back-to-school time, and kids will be returning in style with these options.
Tucker + Tate dress, $35, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)
Tea Collection skirt, $35, City Sprouts (citysprouts.com)
Crewcuts pink top, $30, J.Crew (jcrew.com)
Crewcuts tie-dye dress, $45, J.Crew
Mini Boden striped dress, $47, Nordstrom
People are also reading…
Florence Eiseman dress, $85, The Woman’s Exchange (woexstl.org)
Vineyard Vines denim jacket, $69.50, Vineyard Vines (vineyardvines.com)
Tea Collection blouse, $48, City Sprouts
Mini Boden pants, $44, Nordstrom
Florence Eiseman dress, $92, The Woman’s Exchange
Crewcuts romper, $69.50, J.Crew
Vineyard Vines pullover, $65, Vineyard Vines (vineyardvines.com)
JEM NASA T-shirt, $25, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)
Crewcuts button-down, $45, J.Crew (jcrew.com)
Crewcuts jeans, $55, J.Crew
Volcom shorts, $40, Nordstrom
Florence Eiseman polo, $56, The Woman’s Exchange (woexstl.org)
Vineyard Vines polo, $52.50, Vineyard Vines
Crewcuts T-shirt, $34.50, J.Crew
Crewcuts shorts, $39.50, J.Crew