 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
On Trend

20 back-to-school fashion finds for kids in the St. Louis area

  • Updated

It’s back-to-school time, and kids will be returning in style with these options.

 

Tucker + Tate dress, $35, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)

1 TuckerTateDress.png

Tea Collection skirt, $35, City Sprouts (citysprouts.com)

2 CitySproutsSkirt.png

Crewcuts pink top, $30, J.Crew (jcrew.com)

3 JcrewTop.png

Crewcuts tie-dye dress, $45, J.Crew

4 JcrewDress.png

Mini Boden striped dress, $47, Nordstrom

People are also reading…

5 BodenDress.png

Florence Eiseman dress, $85, The Woman’s Exchange (woexstl.org)

6 FEdress.png

Vineyard Vines denim jacket, $69.50, Vineyard Vines (vineyardvines.com)

7 VVJacket.png

Tea Collection blouse, $48, City Sprouts

8 CitySproutsBlouse.png

Mini Boden pants, $44, Nordstrom

9 NordstromPant.png

Florence Eiseman dress, $92, The Woman’s Exchange

10 FE dress.png

Crewcuts romper, $69.50, J.Crew

11 JcrewRomper.png

Vineyard Vines pullover, $65, Vineyard Vines (vineyardvines.com)

12 VVPullover.png

JEM NASA T-shirt, $25, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)

13 NordstromNasa.png

Crewcuts button-down, $45, J.Crew (jcrew.com)

14 JcrewButtonDown.png

Crewcuts jeans, $55, J.Crew

15.png

Volcom shorts, $40, Nordstrom

16 NordstromShort.png

Florence Eiseman polo, $56, The Woman’s Exchange (woexstl.org)

17 FEPolo.png

Vineyard Vines polo, $52.50, Vineyard Vines

18 VVPolo.png

Crewcuts T-shirt, $34.50, J.Crew

19 JcrewT.png

Crewcuts shorts, $39.50, J.Crew

20 JcrewAthletic.png

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular