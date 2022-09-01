 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
On Trend

13 apparel options to enter autumn in style

Couple buying clothes at department store.

Photo by Getty Images

Now that summer seems to be segueing to autumn, transition your wardrobe for the upcoming season with apparel and accessories that offer comfort and style alike.

Marine Layer Saturday pants

1 MarineLayer.png

$118, Webster Dry Goods (websterdrygoods.com)

Marine Layer sweatshirt

2 MLSweatshirt.png

$108, Webster Dry Goods

Normal Brand jacket

3 Normal Brand jacket.png

$178, The Normal Brand (thenormalbrand.com)

Bridge & Burn T-shirt

People are also reading…

4 BBTshirt.png

$38, Webster Dry Goods

Sunski Avila sunglasses

5 Sunski.png

$68, Webster Dry Goods

Shinola watch

6 Shinola.png

$395, Webster Dry Goods

Peter Millar shirt

7 PMSmallCheck.png

$178, Mister Guy (misterguymens.com)

Peter Millar Hyperlight Apollo sneakers

8 PMShoes.png

$185, Mister Guy

Martin Dingman loafers

9 Loafers.png

$215, Woody’s Mens Shop (woodyseclub.com)

PAIGE Federal jeans

10 PaigeJeans.png

$199, Woody’s Mens Shop

Calder Carmel shirt

11 CalderShirt.png

$225, Woody’s Mens Shop

w.kleinberg belt

12 Belt.png

$195, Mister Guy

Normal Brand raglan henley

13 NormalHenley.png

$65, The Normal Brand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular