13 apparel options to enter autumn in style

Now that summer seems to be segueing to autumn, transition your wardrobe for the upcoming season with apparel and accessories that offer comfort and style alike.
Marine Layer Saturday pants
$118, Webster Dry Goods (websterdrygoods.com)
Marine Layer sweatshirt
$108, Webster Dry Goods
Normal Brand jacket
$178, The Normal Brand (thenormalbrand.com)
Bridge & Burn T-shirt
$38, Webster Dry Goods
Sunski Avila sunglasses
$68, Webster Dry Goods
Shinola watch
$395, Webster Dry Goods
Peter Millar shirt
$178, Mister Guy (misterguymens.com)
Peter Millar Hyperlight Apollo sneakers
$185, Mister Guy
Martin Dingman loafers
$215, Woody’s Mens Shop (woodyseclub.com)
PAIGE Federal jeans
$199, Woody’s Mens Shop
Calder Carmel shirt
$225, Woody’s Mens Shop
w.kleinberg belt
$195, Mister Guy
Normal Brand raglan henley
$65, The Normal Brand