State of the Arts: Upcoming events in 2022 and 2023

Sept. 6
The Shins with special guest Joseph, presented at The Factory at The District, 7 p.m., 17105 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com
Sept. 7 to 25
“The African Company Presents Richard III” from The St. Louis Black Repertory Company, times vary, Edison Theatre at Washington University, 6662 Olive Blvd., University City, 314-534-3810, theblackrep.org
Sept. 8 to 25
“The Bee Play” from The New Jewish Theatre, tickets range from $52.97 to $63.78, times vary, Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur, 314-442-3283, jccstl.com
Sept. 9 to Feb. 12
“Mona Chalabi: Squeeze”: large-scale, site-specific solo exhibition
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660, camstl.org
Sept. 10 to Oct. 15
Untitled: three solo exhibitions by Lindsay Pichaske, Bryan Burk and Dominic Finocchio
Duane Reed Gallery, 4729 McPherson Ave., St. Louis, 314-361-4100, duanereedgallery.com
Sept. 10 to Oct. 22
“EVERYTHING THAT WAS…STILL IS,” “Lonchando in the Grass,” “America Dystopia America” and “Frederigo da Montefeltro and and Battista Sforza”: four solo exhibitions and an installation by Bunny Burson, Adrian Gonzalez, Charles Burson and Charles P. Reay
Bruno David Gallery, 7513 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, 314-696-2377, brunodavidgallery.com
Sept. 16 to Oct. 29
“Frankie Toan: Strange Familiars”: large-scale “soft” sculptures
Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-725-1177, craftalliance.org
Sept. 20
“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” ticket prices and times vary, The Fabulous Fox, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111, fabulousfox.com
Sept. 22 to 24
“A Comedy of Errors” from St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Streets, free, times vary, Intersection of Gravois and Morgan Ford roads, St. Louis, 314-531-9800, stlshakes.org
Sept. 23 to 25
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” In Concert, presented by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, various times, Powell Hall, St. Louis, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1700, slso.org
Sept. 23 to Oct. 9
“Heroes” from Albion Theatre, tickets $30, times vary, Kranzberg Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-0367, albiontheatrestl.org
Sept. 23 to Oct. 15
“TarArt – From the Streets of Saint Louis”: paving-based Rorschachs by Barbara Marshall
St. Louis Artists’ Guild, 12 N. Jackson Ave., Clayton, 314-727-6266, stlouisartistsguild.org
Sept. 23 to Jan. 23
“Returns, Revisions, Inventions”: studio paintings by Katharina Grosse from 1988 to the present
Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, 314-935-4523, kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu
Oct. 8 to Dec. 10
“nwl”: new and existing works by Kelly Kristin Jones, a partnered exhibition with The Racial Imaginary Institute from Detroit
The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee, St. Louis, 314-773-1533, theluminaryarts.com
Oct. 26
Judy Collins, presented at The Sheldon, 8 p.m., 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111, thesheldon.org
Oct. 28 and 29
“Ignite,” presented by The Big Muddy Dance Company, times vary, Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-338-4058, thebigmuddydanceco.org
Nov. 5
Complexions Contemporary Ballet, presented by Dance St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, dancestlouis.org
Nov. 10
Rufus Wainwright, presented at The Sheldon, 8 p.m., 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111, thesheldon.org
Nov. 10 and 11
“Recaptured,” celebrating 10 years of dance by Karlovsky & Company Dance, 7:30 p.m., The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-283-1851, karlovskydance.org
Nov. 11
Dave Grelle’s Playadors, presented at Jazz St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-571-6000, my.jazzstl.org
Nov. 18
Dropkick Murphys with special guests Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern, presented at The Factory at The District, 6 p.m., 17105 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com
Nov. 26 and 27, Dec. 16 to 23
Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker,” presented by Saint Louis Ballet, times vary, Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 636-537-1998, stlouisballet.org
Dec. 8 to 11
“The Little Dancer,” presented by COCA, times vary, Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, cocastl.org
Jan. 21 and 22, 2023
Grimaud Plays Brahms, presented by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, various times, Powell Hall, St. Louis, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1700, slso.org
April 28 and 29
No Tears Project, a jazz collective that interprets civil rights history through music, presented by Jazz St. Louis in partnership with Oxford American and Gateway Arch National Park, various times, St. Louis, 314-751-6000, jazzstl.org
