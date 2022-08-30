 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State of the Arts: Upcoming events in 2022 and 2023

From the State of the Arts: Dance, music, theater and visual arts adapt and innovate in St. Louis series
  • Updated

Sept. 6

The Shins with special guest Joseph, presented at The Factory at The District, 7 p.m., 17105 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com

Sept. 7 to 25

“The African Company Presents Richard III” from The St. Louis Black Repertory Company, times vary, Edison Theatre at Washington University, 6662 Olive Blvd., University City, 314-534-3810, theblackrep.org

Sept. 8 to 25

“The Bee Play” from The New Jewish Theatre, tickets range from $52.97 to $63.78, times vary, Staenberg Family Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, Creve Coeur, 314-442-3283, jccstl.com

Sept. 9 to Feb. 12

“Mona Chalabi: Squeeze”: large-scale, site-specific solo exhibition

Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660, camstl.org

Sept. 10 to Oct. 15

Untitled: three solo exhibitions by Lindsay Pichaske, Bryan Burk and Dominic Finocchio

Duane Reed Gallery, 4729 McPherson Ave., St. Louis, 314-361-4100, duanereedgallery.com

Sept. 10 to Oct. 22

“EVERYTHING THAT WAS…STILL IS,” “Lonchando in the Grass,” “America Dystopia America” and “Frederigo da Montefeltro and and Battista Sforza”: four solo exhibitions and an installation by Bunny Burson, Adrian Gonzalez, Charles Burson and Charles P. Reay

Bruno David Gallery, 7513 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, 314-696-2377, brunodavidgallery.com

Sept. 16 to Oct. 29

“Frankie Toan: Strange Familiars”: large-scale “soft” sculptures

Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-725-1177, craftalliance.org

Sept. 20

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,” ticket prices and times vary, The Fabulous Fox, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111, fabulousfox.com

Sept. 22 to 24

“A Comedy of Errors” from St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Streets, free, times vary, Intersection of Gravois and Morgan Ford roads, St. Louis, 314-531-9800stlshakes.org

Sept. 23 to 25

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” In Concert, presented by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, various times, Powell Hall, St. Louis, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1700, slso.org

Sept. 23 to Oct. 9

“Heroes” from Albion Theatre, tickets $30, times vary, Kranzberg Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 501 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-0367, albiontheatrestl.org

Sept. 23 to Oct. 15

“TarArt – From the Streets of Saint Louis”: paving-based Rorschachs by Barbara Marshall

St. Louis Artists’ Guild, 12 N. Jackson Ave., Clayton, 314-727-6266, stlouisartistsguild.org

Sept. 23 to Jan. 23

“Returns, Revisions, Inventions”: studio paintings by Katharina Grosse from 1988 to the present

Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis, 314-935-4523, kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu

Oct. 8 to Dec. 10

“nwl”: new and existing works by Kelly Kristin Jones, a partnered exhibition with The Racial Imaginary Institute from Detroit

The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee, St. Louis, 314-773-1533, theluminaryarts.com

Oct. 26

Judy Collins, presented at The Sheldon, 8 p.m., 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111, thesheldon.org

Oct. 28 and 29

“Ignite,” presented by The Big Muddy Dance Company, times vary, Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-338-4058, thebigmuddydanceco.org

Nov. 5

Complexions Contemporary Ballet, presented by Dance St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, dancestlouis.org

Nov. 10

Rufus Wainwright, presented at The Sheldon, 8 p.m., 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111, thesheldon.org

Nov. 10 and 11

“Recaptured,” celebrating 10 years of dance by Karlovsky & Company Dance, 7:30 p.m., The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-283-1851, karlovskydance.org

Nov. 11

Dave Grelle’s Playadors, presented at Jazz St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-571-6000, my.jazzstl.org

Nov. 18

Dropkick Murphys with special guests Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern, presented at The Factory at The District, 6 p.m., 17105 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com

Nov. 26 and 27, Dec. 16 to 23

Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker,” presented by Saint Louis Ballet, times vary, Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 636-537-1998, stlouisballet.org

Dec. 8 to 11

“The Little Dancer,” presented by COCA, times vary, Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, cocastl.org

Jan. 21 and 22, 2023

Grimaud Plays Brahms, presented by the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, various times, Powell Hall, St. Louis, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1700, slso.org

April 28 and 29

No Tears Project, a jazz collective that interprets civil rights history through music, presented by Jazz St. Louis in partnership with Oxford American and Gateway Arch National Park, various times, St. Louis, 314-751-6000, jazzstl.org

