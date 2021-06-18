St. Louis Area Golf Champions to Note This June

De Smet, Chaminade Both Rank as State Champs
The De Smet Jesuit High School Spartans and the Chaminade College Preparatory School Red Devils both recently did Creve Coeur proud by winning state high school golf team championships.
The Spartans rallied to capture the Class 4 boys’ golf state championship. The two-day, 36-hole tourney took place at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club in Joplin. At nine shots off the lead, in third place after the first round, the Spartans cut 18 strokes off the first-round score to finish with a two-day total of 610, winning by 14 shots – the team’s fifth overall state title and first since 2003.
De Smet coach Dan Likos says the team had two postseason goals: “Get all five guys through districts, and put your name in the gym [through a state championship banner]. After we accomplished goal No. 1, I simply said, ‘All right, let’s go put your names in the gym.’”
Junior Blake Skornia finished fourth at 149, and sophomore Colby Sauer tied for fifth at 150. Otherwise, senior Drew Hollman tied for 12th at 153. Max Minkiewicz (tied for 31st at 159) and Ethan Bochantin (tied for 38th at 162) earned the other scores.
“I’m pretty proud of them,” Likos says. “It’s easy to be proud of your own children … and these kids made me proud in a similar way.”
Chaminade, meanwhile, won the Class 5 tourney played at Sedalia Country Club – the Red Devils’ fifth state title and first since 2004. In recent years, the team has ended impressively: third in both 2016 and 2017 and second in both 2018 and 2019.
Junior Ryan Walsh and sophomore John Guerra tied for a 16th-place finish with a total of 146. Freshman Bubba Chapman shot a 147 to tie for 21st, while senior Cooper Benedict finished in a 32nd-place tie at 151. Finally, sophomore Clayton Becher shot a 158.
In other scholastic news, with a score of 671, Town and Country’s Westminster Christian Academy placed second in the Class 3 state tourney at Crown Pointe Golf Club in Farmington.
Weaver Does Well
Although he didn’t get to play last spring before graduating from Creve Coeur’s Saint Louis Priory School, Peter Weaver of Frontenac subsequently logged a solid freshman year at Pennsylvania’s Villanova University.
In the Big East Conference tourney, Weaver took the team’s top score in the final round by carding a 1-under 71 on the 7,060-yard course in Bowling Green, Florida. He started the day with consecutive birdies on the first two holes and later birdied the 11th in his best round of the tourney.
His strong finish led to a 13th-place tie on the final leaderboard. He lowered his score with each round of the tourney to finish at 75-74-71 (220, 4 over) with 32 pars on the week.
Weaver concluded his freshman collegiate season ranked second on the team, with a 74.19-stroke average. His season included four top 20 finishes and four rounds of par or better during the spring campaign.
Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association Season Starts
The Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association championship season officially launched with the East Side Amateur at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois.
Tony Gumper won the Open Division, shooting back-to-back rounds under par on his way to a five-shot victory. Gumper, who went 4-under his last 13 holes, opened 6-under 65 before following with a 3-under 68 Sunday, for a two-round total of 133 (–9).
“I hit it really well both days – I had a couple bad swings both days off the first tee that woke me up a bit,” Gumper says. “I did a lot of work over the winter on my short game, and it has certainly paid off.”
As runner-up, Chad Niezing had a two-round total of 138 (–4) that put him five shots back of Gumper. Meanwhile, Joe Malench scored back-to-back wins in the senior division, with a two-round score of 144.