St. Louis Area Foodbank Volunteer Spotlight: Gino Meranda

The St. Louis Area Foodbank relies on its volunteers of all ages and abilities to achieve its mission. Community members make an impact daily by sorting and packing meals, helping with distribution and donating their time and talents to the organization.

Gino Meranda volunteers at the St. Louis Area Foodbank with particular enthusiasm for how the organization operates.

“I began volunteering with [the organization] while at Boeing and found the volunteer experience to be very well organized and efficient, making each experience very rewarding and uplifting,” Meranda states. “After I retired in 2019, I felt it was a great time to start giving back and helping others even more.”

Meranda calls the food bank “a fantastic organization, with many different ways to get involved to provide food to those who need it, and it has provided me so many great and meaningful experiences helping others.”

