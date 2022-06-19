Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund Volunteer Spotlight: Tasha Borglum

For volunteer Tasha Borglum, Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund’s unique granting process immediately intrigued her.
“I loved the concept of being a part of a women’s collective giving group,” Borglum says. “Members of SOS pool their resources (both financial and nonfinancial) in order to achieve a bigger impact in the community.”
Borglum observed this impact firsthand during the nonprofit’s annual Spirit Awards night.
“This is the night that we come together as an organizational body to announce our grantees for the current giving cycle,” Borglum details. “It’s a powerful night full of excitement, gratitude and hope for the great work that our grantees are doing in the St. Louis community.”
Such impact couldn’t be achieved without each person’s involvement, Borglum adds: “My annual contribution would not go very far on its own, but when pooled together with other SOS members, I am able to be part of a Spirit Awards night that for the last few years has given over $200,000 in annual contributions to several different St. Louis area nonprofits. I am part of something bigger, and to me, that feels fantastic.”