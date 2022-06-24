Rock Steady Boxing – STL Fenton Volunteer Spotlight: Margaret Kenyon

After a neurologist diagnosed Margaret Kenyon’s husband with Parkinson’s disease last summer, the specialist immediately said: “You need to get to Rock Steady.”
Kenyon now has been volunteering at Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton for the past year as her husband attends classes at the nonprofit, which aims to help Parkinson’s patients combat the disease with intense exercise.
“For us, it’s just been a godsend,” Kenyon says, noting the challenging workouts aid Parkinson’s patients not only in their flexibility, strength and balance but also in cognitive processing. “They have a support community of other people going through the same things.”
One of the many beneficial sessions at Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton is partnership workouts, Kenyon notes. “They encourage each other and support each other,” she says. “They never go away from a Rock Steady session without a smile on their face.”
Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton’s more than 50-member volunteer team and its growing number of boxers – about 170 regulars – testify to owner Dot LeGrand’s dedication and compassion, Kenyon notes. “I’m helping to research and write some grants to make the organization’s services available to more boxers,” she explains. “We want to continue to [help] as many people as possible.”