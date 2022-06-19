Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton Helps Those Battling Parkinson’s Disease to Fight Back

Seventy-two-year-old St. Louisan Skip Spielberg is “keeping Parkinson’s disease at bay” with help from Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton. With a mission to fight back against Parkinson’s, the nonprofit offers a boxing-based exercise program for those battling the neurodegenerative disorder, which affects the nervous system with symptoms including tremor, rigid muscles and imbalance.

The first boxing program of its kind in the country, Rock Steady Boxing launched in Indianapolis in 2006, according to its website. Since 2016, Dot LeGrand has led what became the STL-Fenton gym – one of hundreds of Rock Steady affiliates around the U.S. and the world.

Nearly 1 million people have Parkinson’s in the U.S., and that number is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030, according to the nonprofit Parkinson’s Foundation. Spielberg, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017 and joined Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton two years ago, after retiring from 50 years in the handbag industry, says his “biggest goal is quality of life that is left, and I believe [Rock Steady] allows us to have that a little longer.”

Currently, there is no cure for Parkinson’s, but LeGrand says Rock Steady Boxing’s workouts can reduce symptoms and slow the disease’s progression. When those with Parkinson’s cross the threshold of Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton, they’re no longer “patients” – they’re “boxers,” LeGrand notes.

“This boxing and intense workout is a very effective form of physical exercise for Parkinson’s patients. We do non-contact boxing – boxers only punch bags, or a coach with a special boxing mitt – [to] work on balance, core and leg strength, and posture.”

On joining Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton, boxers receive an assessment with 12 neurological tasks and a reassessment every six months, LeGrand says, noting 92 percent of boxers thus far have improved by a point or two or held steady. “They see [the results]: ‘I’ve been working hard, and it’s been paying off,’” she says.

In addition to physical benefits, Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton offers “an unwritten support group” that also helps boxers’ mental health, LeGrand describes. “Once they walk in the door, they know everyone here gets it,” she says. “They can talk to each other about what they’re feeling and experiencing.”

Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton has become “a cohesive, close-knit group” of about 170 boxers who attend the recommended two to three classes per week that aim to keep both their bodies and minds engaged, LeGrand says. Ranging in age from 40 to over 90, many of the boxers have been bestowed with fun nicknames, including Smiley, Sassy, Roadrunner, Jumper, Showboat, and Typhoon (Terry LeGrand, Dot LeGrand’s brother-in-law, who inspired the start of the gym). They’re challenged with ever-changing, multitasking exercise classes, modified to meet their individual needs by one of the organization’s 10 coaches.

Dot LeGrand says Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton builds confidence and strength in its boxers to give them much more than a fighting chance against Parkinson’s. “It really improves their quality of life,” she notes, “and it’s important for self-worth – they feel so much better about themselves.”

Rock Steady Boxing STL-Fenton, 2275 Cassens Drive, Suite 107, Fenton, 314-266-9223, fenton.rsbaffiliate.com