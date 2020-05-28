Agents on the Tour

Mike Manlin

MRM Manlin Development Group

314-222-7088, manlindevelopmentgroup.com

Going the extra mile is reflex to Mike Manlin of MRM Manlin Development Group. For almost 20 years, he has played a pivotal part in building St. Louis’ trendsetting villas, town homes, condominiums and award-winning custom homes. MRM Manlin Development Group is committed to providing personalized service, ensuring each client is treated like family. “This hands-on approach to customer service is the backbone to our mission statement and drives us each day to be the best homebuilder in the St. Louis area,” Manlin says. “We pride ourselves on creating a stress-free process that minimizes unexpected surprises or delays.”

Rex Schwerdt

Gladys Manion Real Estate

314-800-4755, rex-w-schwerdt.gladysmanion.com

Rex Schwerdt has a proven track record in the luxury tier of the St. Louis real estate market. He has more than 10 years of experience with one of the area’s most prestigious real estate brokerages, Gladys Manion Real Estate. “Matters of home can be very personal,” Schwerdt says, attributing his success to a high level of customer service. “I like giving my clients a personally tailored, one-on-one counsel. It’s important to have an advocate in your corner, who can help you not only through the process but who knows the ins and outs of the business.”

