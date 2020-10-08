Distinctive Property: 9131 Clayton Road

Follow the red brick walkway to the statement front door and you are sure to be charmed by this 120-year-old residence, located in Ladue. That picture-perfect brick also leads around back, turning into scenic patios and surrounded by lush foliage and perennials. The expansive yard also features a pool, ideal for summertime. Once a summer home for turn-of-the-century urban dwellers, this centrally located residence offers walkability to nearby Ladue shops. Inside, the country kitchen serves as the heart of the home while two spacious, first-floor family rooms offer multiple working-from-home locales. Nine-foot ceilings, built-in bookcases and masterful millwork are testament to the home’s craftsmanship, as is the powder room with an updated marble-topped vanity. Four large bedrooms and three full baths occupy the second floor. You’ll appreciate the master suite, complete with a 13-by-15-foot dressing room that you can configure to your desire. The third floor offers a bonus room and additional areas for ample storage.

This 4-bedroom, 3 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Ladue is listed for $810,000.

Beth Holtz Schenk

314-406-1502 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com

Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise of the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of the 100-plus agents there specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with metro area neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.

