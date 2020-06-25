Distinctive Property: 8401 University Drive

Residing in the desirable Clayton Gardens, this brick estate pleases the eye with pristine landscaping and a refined living space that spans 6,400 square feet. Arise in the luxurious master suite where you can prep for the day in the resort-like jet tub or oversized shower. Between the organized closet and private covered patio, each night and day feels like an escape to a pampered retreat. Test out new recipes in the gourmet kitchen, utilizing Wolf and Subzero appliances, butler and walk-in pantries, and marble and granite surfaces. Enjoy hallmark entertaining in the hearth and breakfast rooms, which adjoin the kitchen and extend to the deck. The lower level offers ultimate relaxation, with a rec room, bar, private office, a full bath and additional sleeping area, and even a spot for a future wine cellar. Amenities of the abode include an elevator shaft, 3-car garage and an expansive, fenced-in yard.

This 4-bedroom, 5 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Clayton is listed for $2.295 million.

Wayne Norwood & Ben Patton, Finest Homes

314-629-3931 (Norwood), 314-435-4606 (Patton), finesthomesstl.com, janetmcafee.com

From its humble beginning, Janet McAfee Real Estate, a recognized local leader, enjoys a corporate office, 100-plus active agents and a significant presence in the central corridor. Through exclusive relocation and marketing affiliations, the syndication of listings, leading real estate portals and distinguished luxury partners, Janet McAfee Real Estate offers global reach.

