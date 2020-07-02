Distinctive Property: 309 Wardenburg Farms Drive

Situated on 3 acres in Wildwood, this gorgeous, custom-built home captivates with its curb appeal. The thoughtfully designed landscape surrounds an outdoor oasis, complete with a Baker saltwater pool, sparkling water features and a fire pit. Inside, discover an amazing interior that showcases hand-hewn beams and high ceilings, distressed wood flooring, plaster walls and magnificent millwork, with an array of entertaining areas to admire. The chef’s kitchen delights with high-end appliances, granite counters, hammered copper sinks, custom cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. Enjoy the added benefit of a wine cellar accessible on the first floor. The walkout lower level appeals with incredible amenities that include a rec room and fireplace, keg, ice maker and Sub-Zero drawers. The best is saved for last when you retire each evening to the main-floor master suite. A coffered ceiling and gas fireplace will have you feeling you are in the lap of luxury as you overlook the pool and survey your kingdom.

This 6-bedroom, 7 full-bathroom and 2 half-bathroom home in Wildwood is listed for $2,999,900.

Katie McLaughlin & Sue McLaughlin

314-283-8444 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com

Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise of the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of its 100-plus agents specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with St. Louis’ neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.

