Distinctive Property: 3 Edgewood Road

Residing on one of Ladue’s finest lanes, this incredible estate is being offered at an unbelievable new price. The gorgeous manse proves irresistible, with pristine landscaping and immaculate outdoor spaces. Bathe in the sunlight out by the Pebble Tec pool or dine al fresco on the rear terrace. The beauty continues inside where you can explore the dramatic formal living and dining rooms, which showcase antique paneling and period hardware. Slice up something fresh in the fantastic kitchen space, featuring Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a wine refrigerator and center island, and custom lighting and cabinetry. Snack on the delectable dish inside the sun room, with a coffered ceiling, which overlooks the blissful backyard. Two of the bedroom suites feature a walk-in closet and en suite bath while the additional two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath and the master suite boasts a dressing room. Additional amenities include a study, a 3-car heated garage and an emergency generator.
This 5-bedroom, 5 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom in Ladue is listed for $2.225 million.
John Ryan, The Ryan Tradition
9651 Clayton Road, 314-941-0572, theryantradition.com
