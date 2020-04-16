Distinctive Property: 21 Westwood Country Club

Residing in Westwood, this stately brick manse holds dominion over more than 2 acres and invites sunshine through its many gorgeous windows. The 1½-story home, built by Scherholtz construction, welcomes guests in through the distinguished grand entry, flanked by the handsome library and elegant dining room. Take the sweeping staircase and discover a fantastic view of the formal living room, which showcases a 20-foot wall of windows and one of six fireplaces found throughout the residence. Cozy areas abound, including the hearth room, with a bead-board ceiling, and the gourmet kitchen, where family can gather. Retire to the romantic master suite where you can relax and read, while sipping a night cap, in the adjoining boudoir. Come morning, you and your significant other will appreciate the outfitted closets as you prep for another lovely day at home sweet home.

This 4-bedroom, 6 full-bathroom and 2 half-bathroom home in Westwood is listed for $1.875 million.

Mona Green, Laura McCarthy Real Estate, 314-503-2065 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com

Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise of the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of its 100-plus agents specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with St. Louis’ neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.

