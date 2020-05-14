Distinctive Property: 19 Portland Place

Designed by the prestigious architects Alfred Grable and Auguste Weber and constructed in 1893, this brick manse appears like a chateau in the city. Twin turrets rise above a sculpted center dormer and an arched porte-cochere invites you to drive through and stay a spell. Follow the main hall, which spotlights an intricate mantelpiece, to explore the paneled library. The newer kitchen proves a draw, with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and the original adjoining butler’s pantry. In addition, you’ll find a cozy seating area, with a fireplace, and a space for a home office or laundry room. Wander to the second floor where the master suite awaits, with its expansive bathroom, sitting room and walk-in dressing room. The chateau effect continues when you reach the spacious ballroom, service room and trunk room on the third floor. Back outside again, you can admire the large rear deck and ample outdoor entertaining area, with a 3-car garage.

This 5-bedroom, 4 full-bathroom and 2 half-bathroom in St. Louis is listed $1.3 million.

HURLEY | ZARKY Team, Kevin Hurley & John Zarky, 314-560-4977 (Hurley), 314-920-1846 (Zarky), janetmcafee.com

From its humble beginning, Janet McAfee Real Estate, a recognized local leader, enjoys a corporate office, 100-plus active agents and a significant presence in the central corridor. Through exclusive relocation and marketing affiliations, the syndication of listings, leading real estate portals and distinguished luxury partners, Janet McAfee Real Estate offers global reach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.