Distinctive Property: 150 Carondelet Plaza, No. 803

Elegance is a state of being inside this glamorous condominium at The Plaza in Clayton. Slide into luxury, from the moment you are greeted by the 24-hour door attendant to when you sit down to eat in the formal dining area, which adjoins a welcoming library that boasts extensive built-ins. Destress in the master suite’s soaking tub before hopping into the recessed king-sized bed, flanked by built-ins. Morning brings the same joy when you prepare brunch in a chef’s dream of a kitchen, with state-of-the-art appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, and a wine chiller and ice maker. Settle in the stately living room with a cup of coffee, and admire the five-piece crown molding. As you pass through the entry foyer on your way out, glance up at the trompe l’oeil painted ceiling – yet another declaration of how grand living can be inside this dream home.
This 2-bedroom, 2 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Clayton is listed for $1.399 million.
Keith R. Manzer, 314-609-3155 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com
Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise of the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of its 100-plus agents specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with St. Louis’ neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.
