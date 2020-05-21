Distinctive Property: 11 High Acres Drive

Located on almost 1½ acres along a quiet street in the Ladue School District, this pristine residence is surrounded by greenery. Imagine waking up in the master suite and readying for the day inside your updated luxury bath. The multi-level home allows for ultimate privacy with a nice separation of the bedrooms. Venture down to the cozy den and fireplace, sipping on espresso, as your significant other whips up breakfast in the renovated kitchen, complete with granite counters and stainless appliances, and serving as the home’s center point. Post-meal, the family can choose from multiple entertainment options. Lounge in the spacious outdoor oasis, complete with a renovated pool and large screened-in porch. Or, head to the finished lower level, which offers an expansive rec room. The remodeled great room proves a draw for all as it showcases a soaring ceiling, a custom wet bar, surround sound and a fireplace.

This 4-bedroom, 4 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Olivette is listed for $819,000.

Julie Lane, 314-303-6504, janetmcafee.com

From its humble beginning, Janet McAfee Real Estate, a recognized local leader, enjoys a corporate office, 100-plus active agents and a significant presence in the central corridor. Through exclusive relocation and marketing affiliations, the syndication of listings, leading real estate portals and distinguished luxury partners, Janet McAfee Real Estate offers global reach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.