Distinctive Property: 1081 Arbor Grove

Residing in Chesterfield amidst lovely landscaping on a half-acre, this brick manse captures attention with modern amenities and a popular floorplan. Crisp lines and a clean design are trademarks of the newer home, including wainscoting found in the spacious dining room and 9-foot ceilings throughout. Rise each morning in the main-floor master suite, where a large bath makes the start of the day a convenient and relaxing process. Each bedroom boasts walk-in closets. Step into the eat-in kitchen for your morning brew and bagel. The center island and built-in desk, surrounded by stainless appliances, make this space a delight. Sidle into the cozy hearth room or head to the office to work from home. A bonus area offers opportunity to design a game room, media hub or more. Housed in the 3-car garage is a laundry and mudroom, which your family is sure to appreciate. So go on, settle in.

This 4-bedroom, 3 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom in Chesterfield is listed for $825,000.

Jill Azar

314-616-8836 (direct), 314-725-5100 (office), lauramccarthy.com

Founded in 1944, Laura McCarthy has expertise of the central corridor and consistently ranks among local top real estate companies in sales volume. Many of its 100-plus agents specialize in luxury real estate. All are familiar with St. Louis’ neighborhoods, from the Central West End to Highway 64/40 to Chesterfield and the St. Charles area.

