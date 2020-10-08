Distinctive Property: 10 Huntleigh Trails Lane

This contemporary farmhouse property, found in Huntleigh, gives way to California-cool style, treating residents to ultimate privacy and quality amenities. Imagine waking up in the main-floor master suite, surrounded by luxury, including a sitting room and fireplace, walk-in closet with laundry and lavish bath. Move through the open concept floorplan and discover family and entertaining spaces, featuring wide-plank hickory flooring, custom finishes and soaring ceilings. Prepare a gourmet meal in the kitchen, with a 15-foot center island and Vermont Danby marble. Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and custom cabinetry make cooking a breeze. Settle in the cozy hearth room after dinner, which opens from the kitchen. Above, the second level appeals with a loft area, additional laundry and two bedroom suites, with arched ceilings and deluxe baths. Additional amenities include a private gym or office, ideal for working from home; an outdoor custom kitchen and pool, with a pool house; a barn; and security and geothermal systems.

This 4-bedroom, 4 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Huntleigh is listed for $1.749 million.

Julie Lane

314-303-6504, julielanerealestate.com

