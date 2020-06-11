Distinctive Property: 21 Fair Oaks Drive

Located in Ladue's prominent Fair Oaks subdivision, this stately home is the pinnacle of timeless elegance. Boasting extensive updates and additions throughout, the home’s open main floor plan creates ease of living, and the new chef’s kitchen is the perfect gathering place, featuring Wolf and SubZero appliances, marble and granite counters and island, an organized pantry, refrigerated beverage drawers and a wine cooler. Find the best in summer entertaining outside as well, with your gunite pool, spa and pool house featuring an outdoor kitchen, lush private landscaping, decks and patios. Meanwhile, the lower level provides ample recreation space, with billiards and media rooms that include extensive built-ins. Unwind each day in your master suite, with a luxurious new master bath, outfitted in Carrera marble. Additional updates include a new HVAC system, Marvin windows, surround sound, and security and central vac systems, and the new oversize detached 4-car garage has waterproofing and drainage systems.
This 4-bedroom, 4 full-bathroom and 1 half-bathroom home in Ladue is listed for $1,695,000.
Wayne Norwood & Ben Patton, 314-303-6504, janetmcafee.com
From its humble beginning, Janet McAfee Real Estate, a recognized local leader, enjoys a corporate office, 100-plus active agents and a significant presence in the central corridor. Through exclusive relocation and marketing affiliations, the syndication of listings, leading real estate portals and distinguished luxury partners, Janet McAfee Real Estate offers global reach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!