Agent Profile: Kathleen Lovett & Laura Donovan of Janet McAfee Real Estate

Best friends for more than 35 years, Kathleen Lovett and Laura Donovan view each other as family. So do their colleagues at Janet McAfee Real Estate, who refer to the outstanding agents as “the twins.” Together, the dynamic duo combines 41 years of experience in the housing industry to deliver clients first-rate service and a fun, memorable buying or selling experience.

Both Lovett and Donovan were drawn to real estate for the same reasons; the hours of an agent appealed as, individually, the two were ready to start a family shortly after marrying their husbands. That flexibility still proves valuable today, even as the team invests significantly in their real estate careers to achieve success on their clients’ behalf.

“We challenge ourselves to be open to new ideas,” Lovett says. “We stay current with all aspects [of real estate], whether with housing trends, marketing tools or, most importantly, education. It is an ever growing and changing industry, and you must stay present.”

Operating under a series of principles which include service, integrity and gratitude, Lovett and Donovan most appreciate the people they get to connect with through their work, clients and agents alike.

“A few of our clients have turned agents themselves because they thought we made real estate look like ‘so much fun!’” Lovett says.

The traits Lovett and Donovan most value in their counterparts are the same ones they deliver time after time to their clients: open communication, transparency and honesty. From their family to yours, that means you can expect the best representation for your next move.