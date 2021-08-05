Ready Readers Recommends 2 Animal-Themed Children's Books to Beat the Summer Heat

Make the most of the dog days’ heat by enjoying some really cool treats – both edible and readable!
The Watermelon Seed from writer/illustrator Greg Pizzoli introduces readers to (of all things) a watermelon-loving crocodile. The croc starts the story with a rhyming ode to the luscious fruit but soon suffers an unsettling accident when he swallows a seed!
Children of all ages should relate to the croc’s reaction: With eyes wide and imagination racing, he envisions a croc/melon metamorphosis beginning. First, the seed sprouts in his tummy, sending vines creeping from his ears. Then his belly bulges, and his skin turns from green to pink. As his gut growls, the seed-swallower believes he feels the melon enlarging, evidenced by tummy rumbles and increased anxiety.
How does this harrowing tale end? Read Pizzoli’s book to learn the answer!
This month’s second fun read, Groovy Joe: Ice Cream & Dinosaurs, forms the first of three books in a series by writer Eric Litwin and artist Tom Lichtenheld.
Groovy Joe – a scruffy, flop-eared, tail-wagging troubadour – can’t resist ice cream. In fact, he enjoys his favorite treat with a pal, strums his guitar and sings ice cream’s praises while dancing around the house.
Suddenly, though, the door crashes open, and an angry triceratops thunders into the room! It stares at Joe’s ice cream – and then produces a spoon! Groovy Joe declares, “It’s awesome to share!” as the trio eat, sing and dance to Joe’s special ice cream song.
Amid their celebration, a T. rex rages onto the scene. Like the previous thunder lizard, however, he glares at the ice cream before also producing a spoon and joining the fun. The song and story continue as more prehistoric pals arrive, but the party woefully screeches to a halt when the carton empties.
What happens next in this cool, colorful tale? Well, young readers should enjoy predicting that!
