There are a lot of things to consider when doing a home remodel, covering everything from aesthetics to functionality. The Interior Design Center of St. Louis helps streamline this process by offering seven showrooms in one facility and five interior design firms.

One of these showrooms belongs to Walbrandt Electric and Technology, a locally owned and operated business started by Aaron Walbrandt in 2010 that provides clients with connected smart home technology, such as voice and media control that enhance the function and style of a home.

“We figure out what the client wants and design a system based on those needs that is easy to upgrade as tech changes and keeps the designer happy by making the technology disappear,” Walbrandt explains. “That’s why we have this space in the Interior Design Center. We want to be a partner for each of these showrooms and the designers. We want to enhance the products and services they sell.”

Walbrandt Electric and Technology began with technology installation, such as lighting control, shade systems, media rooms and outdoor entertainment, and has grown to include full-scale commercial and residential electrical contracting. Their team collaborates with architects, builders, and designers to create finished spaces that look great and are hassle-free for everyone involved.

This seamless process – which includes any maintenance the client may require – can be credited to Walbrandt Electric and Technology’s dedicated and reliable team.

“We’re in the service business, and the people who provide that service are critical,” Walbrandt says. “Our employees are skilled and can work independently with clients. We want to avoid the annoying service call where someone comes out and doesn’t know what they’re doing; be ready and prepared to get the job done right the first time.”

“Our team does what’s right for the customer, be it a homeowner or business,” adds co-owner Tim Sansone. “We’re empowering our personnel and they’re reliable people. The client is in good hands.”

Sansone became a co-owner in Walbrandt Electric and Technology last year and commends the customer-first mentality that is instilled in the company from top to bottom.

“Aaron and I have been friends for a long time,” he says. “I invested in the company not only because of the opportunity for growth but because I think Aaron is one of the most customer-focused people I’ve ever met. I think that’s what sets him apart in the industry.”

“Having Tim as another set of eyes of the business was something I really needed,” Walbrandt says. “It’s a great relationship and allows us to be a better company, to grow, and offer more services for our clients.”

Visit Walbrandt Electric and Technology at the Interior Design Center of St. Louis today.

Walbrandt Electric and Technology, Interior Design Center of St. Louis, 11612 Page Service Drive, St. Louis, 314-627-0346, walbrandt.com