The Saint Louis Ballet: A Jewel in the Local Arts Community

St. Louis is a city known for its robust arts community. From the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra to The Fabulous Fox Theatre to the Saint Louis Art Museum, there is no shortage of shows, exhibits and events for residents and visitors alike. And since 2000, the Saint Louis Ballet has become a shining jewel in the St. Louis arts crown.
“It’s the only professional classical ballet company in the region, and it’s grown from a fairly modest beginning to an organization with over 20 dancers,” says Tom Voss, board president and co-chair of the ballet’s upcoming Starry Night Gala. “Dancers come from all over the world and move to St. Louis. We’re supporting people who are living and working here.”
The growth of the ballet from a small organization to the professional company is largely owed to its artistic and executive director, Gen Horiuchi, who came to St. Louis in 2000 after a career as a principal dancer in the New York City Ballet and on Broadway.
“I saw the opportunity here and thought it was time to take a leadership role,” Horiuchi says. “Directing and choreographing was something I always wanted to do. I grew up seeing Peter Martins, a principal dancer in the New York City Ballet, later lead the ballet, so that was a career goal for me. That’s why I took that challenge.”
Beyond growing the number of performances from one to five a year, Voss adds that under Horiuchi’s direction, the number of dancers that travel to be a part of the Saint Louis Ballet has grown. “It makes it a very complete company, up there with any of the classical ballet companies in the country,” he says.
On May 14, Saint Louis Ballet will be holding its Starry Night Gala as a fundraiser to help support the nonprofit company. Alongside raising the funds that help Saint Louis Ballet continue its high-quality performances and support community outreach programs, the gala will also honor philanthropist Mary Strauss for all she does to support the ballet and other arts institutions in the St. Louis area.
Horiuchi is both humbled and grateful for the support Strauss gives to the ballet, as well as the support and enthusiasm from the St. Louis community. For information about the Starry Night Gala, visit stlouisballet.org/springgala2022. And see the company on stage April 29 to May 1 for four performances of the classic storybook ballet Cinderella. For tickets, visit metrotix.com.
Saint Louis Ballet, 218 THF Blvd., Chesterfield, 636-537-1998, stlouisballet.org