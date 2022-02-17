The Saint Louis Art Museum Showcases an Exquisite Artistic Tradition

While stone may be the oldest artistic material we know, during the Renaissance, artists returned to using it as the base to depict religious and mythological scenes, as well as portraiture and landscapes. Now an upcoming Saint Louis Art Museum exhibition will display these detailed depictions, featuring 22 different types of stone and spanning more than 200 years.
Judith Mann, curator of European art until 1800, had acquired Cavaliere d’Arpino’s “Perseus Rescuing Andromeda,” a painting on lapis lazuli, and, through research on its history, learned about the practice beginning in Rome during the Renaissance.
“When I was trying to learn more about the practice, I contacted some major scholars of 16th- and 17th-century painting, a number of whom told me they had never heard of [it],” Mann says. “It was then that I realized an exhibition was warranted, one that covered more of Europe and included a full range of the various types of stone that were used.”
“Paintings on Stone: Science and the Sacred 1530-1800” will open on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and feature roughly 75 paintings – some painted on both sides of the stone. While religious scenes make up the majority of the exhibition, visitors will also view depictions of historical events, portraits and still life as the movement progresses from the Renaissance into the Baroque and Rococo periods.
“I think visitors will be struck by the wide variety of subjects and styles, and the fact that so many artists painted on dark stones to provide backgrounds that read as darkened interiors or night scenes,” adds Mann. “Visitors will also enjoy looking closely to discern what is paint and what is the bare unpainted stone, since many of the stone surfaces that were used had linear patterns and patches of color.”
The exhibition rewards close inspection. Because most of the stones artists worked with are small, the paintings will be displayed in cases, to allow visitors to get close and observe the outstanding details of the painting and the stones themselves.
“I do believe that this exhibition will be a visually stunning treat for our visitors,” research assistant Andrea Miller concludes. “Based on the rigorous scholarship, in our 320-page accompanying catalog, [it] will be a great resource for generations of art historians to come.”
Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, 314-721-0072, slam.org