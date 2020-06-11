The Ryan Tradition Promises Excellence, Always

As every industry faces daunting challenges in light of the global health crisis, a local real estate group, The Ryan Tradition, remains steadfast in its efforts. John Ryan built his business on a foundation of excellence, garnering a reputation that has served him well and allowed him to continue introducing families to their new homes throughout even the toughest of times.

“We have had no problems serving our clients,” Ryan says. “In an effort to keep everyone safe, we are following company guidelines and practicing social distancing. We want all of our clients to remember the transaction as a pleasant, professional experience and that all of their real estate needs were provided for.”

The Ryan Tradition’s experience speaks for itself. Ryan has taken part in many significant transactions, as well as innovative construction projects, land sales and the relocation of executive families.

One of his current properties (pictured), 8352 Parkside Drive, No. 4F, is priced at $2.35 million. The Clayton residence overlooks Shaw Park and showcases a gorgeous design, from the fabulous master suite to three additional bedrooms and four finely appointed baths.

“The most noteworthy feature of this penthouse is the four terraces that provide outdoor space and spectacular views,” Ryan says.

A center-island kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances such as Subzero, Bosch and Wolf, while the master bath boasts heated marble flooring, as well as a spa tub built for two and a multi-head steam shower. Spread across more than 3,700 square feet of living space, the home’s luxuries include recessed speakers and lighting, five fireplaces, incredible crown molding and casework, and the added benefits of a secure main lobby, plus three garage spaces.